Former Patriots LB Gets Another Shot at ‘Stardom’ at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are completely overhauling the roster after last season. The front office and coaching staff changed and the changes started after another lost year. Miami went 35-33 under coach Mike McDaniel and never won a playoff game.

The club then moved on from general manager Chris Grier and McDaniel after a 7-10 finish. Grier had run the personnel side since 2016 and the Dolphins still carried the NFL’s longest active playoff drought.

That reset put Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley in charge. Sullivan said Hafley has “a vision for the kind of team we will be.” Owner Stephen Ross said the goal is to “return the Dolphins to sustained success.” Hafley arrived from Green Bay, where he coordinated a defense that ranked ninth in yards allowed per game, sixth in yards per play and eighth in points allowed per game.

Miami has attacked the roster with short-term bets. The club released Bradley Chubb, Tyreek Hill and other veterans to create room. It also added edge rushers like Josh Uche and David Ojabo on one-year deals. However, as per Bill Barnwell of ESPN, the $1.4 million deal for Uche is the franchise’s best decision.

Uche Enters a Better Situation

Uche is a former second-round pick. New England drafted him 60th overall in 2020 out of Michigan. He is a South Florida native who attended Columbus High School in Miami. This signing will bring him close to home, with a clean slate and a second chance at stardom.

Uche produced commendable numbers in 2022. He posted 11.5 sacks and 49 pressures for the Patriots.

“What teams like the Dolphins have to offer these veterans is opportunity. For Uche, that might be very appealing.” Barnwell wrote. “Uche is still only 27, and he has had success at one of the league’s most important positions.”

He is a pure speed-to-power rusher with a highly efficient track record.

“Even in those limited snaps with the Eagles last year, Uche showed surprising power to drive tackles backward, especially given that he’s listed at only 227 pounds,” Barnwell added. “There probably isn’t a superstar in the making here, but Uche could be a useful player if given the opportunity, both now and for several years to come.”

What Happened to Joshua Uche After 2022?

The problem was never pure talent. The problem was role, usage and consistency. Uche never turned that 2022 burst into a permanent feature of his game plan.

In that year, Uche benefited immensely from playing opposite Pro Bowl edge rusher Matt Judon. Defenses were forced to double-team Judon, which allowed Uche to exploit 1-on-1 matchups.

Judon was limited to four games in 2023 with a torn bicep and was later traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. Without a similarly dominant player drawing attention in subsequent seasons, Uche faced more heavily schemed blocks.

Further, the Patriots’ offense struggled in the years following 2022, often forcing the team to play from behind. It significantly limited passing situations that allow strict pass-rush specialists like Uche to thrive.

Also, Uche is highly specialized as a “speed-rusher” and has rarely been used on early downs or in run defense. Because he isn’t an every-down player, his overall snap count has fluctuated. Since then, Uche fell off.

Philadelphia’s media guide listed him with 244 defensive snaps in 2025, along with one sack, 15 pressures and three quarterback hits. That is useful depth, but it is not featured production.

Miami gives him a clearer path. The Dolphins have already thinned the edge group and their staff is rebuilding the defense around familiar pieces from Green Bay. Sean Duggan now coordinates the unit and Hafley said he will call the plays. That structure should help Uche attack from a predictable role instead of floating between teams and responsibilities.