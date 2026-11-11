Dolphins Bring In Former Patriots QB After Malik Willis Injury

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 with a 19-9 loss against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium.

It marked the first Dolphins game this season where the team was held without a touchdown. Miami’s offense struggled, and quarterback Malik Willis failed to get going. In particular, he struggled to generate plays with his legs as it became evident during the game that a groin injury he had coming into the game was affecting his scrambling ability.

After the game, Willis admitted that his groin felt “tight.” A few days later, the Miami Dolphins placed the quarterback on injured reserve, which will force the quarterback to miss at least four games.

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero posted on X: “The Dolphins are placing QB Malik Willis on injured reserve, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.

Willis has been battling a groin injury that impacted his mobility. An MRI showed it has now developed into a core muscle injury, which requires rest. Not season-ending, but he’ll miss at least four weeks.”

Now, the Dolphins will turn to backup quarterback Kyle McCord. However, the team also brought in some quarterbacks for workouts.

Miami Dolphins Work Out Former Patriots Quarterback

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson posted on X: “#Dolphins worked out Marcus Banks, Daniel Carlson, Cameron Dorner, Kahlef Hailassie, Chris Hilton, Austin Reed, Ben Sauls, Christopher Smith, Bailey Zappe.”

Among those players, perhaps the most intriguing is former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Zappe started eight games for the Patriots over a two-year span, going 4-4 in those starts. In total, Zappe threw for over 2,000 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with New England. Entering the 2024 season, Zappe was waived by the New England Patriots during final roster cuts.

The quarterback then spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. He started one game for the Browns in the 2024 season, going 16-for-31 with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Room

Regarding what happens to the quarterback room after Willis’ injury, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “Who’s next in line to start for the Dolphins?

Enter Kyle McCord.

McCord, 24, played collegiately at Ohio State from 2021-23, earning All-Big Ten honors once and at Syracuse in 2024, earning All-ACC honors and leading the NCAA in passing yards. Between the two schools, he completed 66.2% of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent his entire rookie season on their practice squad and joined the Green Bay Packers on a reserves/futures deal in January. Miami sent a 2028 sixth-round pick to Green Bay for his services on roster cutdown day. In six preseason games over the last two years, he’s completed 55.6% of his passes for 637 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Behind McCord, the Dolphins also have Brady Cook on their practice squad, and they could certainly bring him up to fill one of the three open spots on the 53-man roster.”