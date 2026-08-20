Dolphins vs. Giants: Preseason Week 2 Streaming and Players to Watch

The Miami Dolphins will return home for a Week 2 preseason matchup against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 22.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network. Local Dolphins fans can tune in on WPTV (NBC Channel 5) in West Palm Beach or CBS 4 Miami.

The Dolphins preseason action began with a road game against the Washington Commanders last week. The two remaining exhibition matchups will be at home in Hard Rock Stadium. After facing off against the Giants this weekend, Miami will conclude the preseason slate with a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 28.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants: Players to Monitor in Week 2 of the Preseason

It was only one drive, but the early returns for free-agent acquisition Malik Willis were encouraging. The quarterback completed four of five passes for 43 yards. He also picked up nine yards on two carries. Running back De’Von Achane capped off the 14-play, 93-yard drive with a short touchdown run.

Willis comfortably moved the offense down the field without much resistance from Washington’s defense. His best play came on a critical third down near midfield. Willis connected with rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas down the right sideline for a 28-yard completion. It was the longest play of the game for either team.

Miami handed Willis a three-year, $67.5 million contract to be the team’s starting quarterback. He’ll take over for longtime signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, who is now competing for a job with the Falcons. Willis was dynamic in limited work with the Green Bay Packers last season. The performance was enough to earn a significant commitment from the Dolphins.

Dolphins and Giants Face Off After Testy Joint Practice

Miami and New York practiced together on Thursday, August 20, ahead of their matchup this weekend. The joint practice featured multiple fights. Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson squared off against Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux in one of the scraps, relayed by Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

“A fight broke out between the Dolphins’ O and Giants D,” Louis-Jacques reported on X. “Austin Jackson threw a punch and was immediately knocked to the ground by Kayvon Thibodeaux Another fight just broke out on the other field, I didn’t see what happened but a lot of players involved in the aftermath.”

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald detailed another fight between a Miami offensive lineman and a New York defensive player.

“Abdul Carter just threw a punch at Patrick Paul,” Kelly wrote on X. “It’s still a dust up. We’ll see who gets kicked out.”

The tense joint practice sets the stage for an intriguing game on Saturday. It’s possible that the animosity carries over into the preseason matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 1 of exhibition play. The Giants fell 13-10 against the Minnesota Vikings.