Ex-Dolphins Pro Bowl Player Signs With NFC Contender Before Week 4

In 2025, the Miami Dolphins relied on a large number of veteran players to fill out some of their roster holes.

Despite the overall disappointment that came from the team and missing the postseason for the second year in a row, some of the team’s veterans performed admirably and were among the reasons the Dolphins rallied and kept their playoff hopes alive late in the season despite a poor start.

However, some veterans that the team took flyers on did not work out. Among them was one veteran Pro Bowl pass rusher, who the team signed to complement what appeared to be a strength on the team. Unfortunately for both sides, that did not work out. However, he has now found a new opportunity.

Former Miami Dolphins Pass Rusher Signs With San Francisco 49ers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X: “The 49ers are signing veteran pass rusher Matt Judon to the practice squad with early chance for elevation, per sources. Judon has 72 career sacks and four Pro Bowls.”

Judon signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Dolphins prior to the 2025 season. Miami had also been interested in Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa, but pivoted to Judon after Bosa signed with the division rival Buffalo Bills.

The idea with signing Judon was to complement a pass-rushing unit that featured Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson, who was coming off an exciting rookie season. It soon became clear that the outcome would not be as Miami desired, as Judon finished without a sack in 13 games and only one tackle for loss.

Miami released the veteran during the final stretch of the season. He would then join the Buffalo Bills, where he made one regular-season appearance.

As a whole, Miami’s pass-rushing room struggled. Phillips was traded at the deadline after Miami’s poor start to the season, Robinson struggled to build on his rookie season and Chubb was released after the season.

After his release, former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said, “In terms of what he did while he was here, it’s a production-based business, and just what we were looking for out of that position hadn’t really been delivered on. That’s the nature of the beast, that’s where we’re at. I love him man, and I wish him all the best moving forward. Yesterday we had a long talk about him potentially coaching someday, and I think that’s something that he would be really good at.”

Matthew Judon’s Role

Regarding what he expects out of the former Miami Dolphins pass rusher, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “I know we had a workout with him over the weekend, so we’ll see where he’s at Wednesday [at practice]. Start him out in individual drills, just seeing the type of shape he’s in, what he can learn in the scheme. Obviously, with our situation, hopefully we’ll get him caught up here real fast, and hopefully he’ll be an option to help us.”

The four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher appeared to be toward the end of his career in Miami, but perhaps a change of scenery can help him produce better results.