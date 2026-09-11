Ex-Dolphins Quarterback Sends Blunt Warning Before Raiders Game

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to accomplish much in the 2026 season.

The preseason showed that Miami’s roster had some considerable holes, which resulted in the team adding seven players via the waiver wire after the preseason ended.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the Dolphins were the favorites to land the first pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Schefter added, “I think everybody knows what’s coming in Miami this season. A lot of losses.”

Now, a former Miami Dolphins quarterback has shared that same belief as he didn’t mince words on the 2026 Dolphins.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Shares Bold Prediction

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said on the Fitz & Whit podcast regarding his former team, “If the Dolphins lose to the Raiders in Vegas on Sunday, I think they’re going to go 0-17 this year.”

Fitzpatrick added, “I think they’ll be the first team in NFL history to go 0-17.” Fitzpatrick then broke down Miami’s schedule, in which they will face off against the tough NFC North and AFC West. Regarding Miami’s division games, Fitzpatrick gave them “no chance” against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

The former Dolphins quarterback did add that their best shot at winning games was against the New York Jets this season; however, Fitzpatrick did add that he felt the Jets were much improved.

Regarding Miami’s roster, Fitzpatrick said, “Look at the way their roster is constructed. You feel bad because they have the most dead cap in NFL history, $182 million dollars. The salary cap is $300 million dollars, so, Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, Minkah Fitzpatrick, they’re all on the books. They’re just all on different teams.”

Fitzpatrick did express some optimism in new head coach Jeff Hafley, saying that Richard Sherman had raved about him.

2019 Miami Dolphins

In 2019, Fitzpatrick was in a similar situation to what the Miami Dolphins appear to be facing this season. On that occasion, the team cut ties with Ryan Tannehill, Laremy Tunsil, Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn and head coach Adam Gase.

After missing out on the playoffs in 2018, the Dolphins planned to begin their rebuild in 2019. They signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to compete with Josh Rosen, who they acquired in an offseason trade.

Fitzpatrick won the starting job; however, Miami was overmatched during the first two weeks of the season as they were outscored 102-10.

The Dolphins then replaced Fitzpatrick with Rosen, before going back to Fitzpatrick a couple of games later. Despite an 0-7 start, Miami was able to finish off strong as they went 5-4 during the final nine games of the season.

While Fitzpatrick’s strong play down the stretch may have cost the team an opportunity to draft Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft, it also proved that a rebuilding team can improve over the course of the season.

What makes the 2026 season different is that in 2019, Fitzpatrick was never envisioned as Miami’s quarterback of the future. Meanwhile, Malik Willis performing well down the stretch and leading Miami’s roster to a decent amount of wins could lead to the team finding their franchise quarterback.