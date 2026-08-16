Dolphins Dealt Concerning News on Quinn Ewers After Preseason Opener

The Miami Dolphins entered the preseason with several quarterback storylines to monitor as they evaluated their depth behind starter Malik Willis. The competition featured young quarterbacks fighting for roster positioning while Miami continued preparing for the regular season.

The Dolphins opened their preseason schedule against the Washington Commanders on Friday, giving multiple quarterbacks an opportunity to take snaps. The game provided an early look at how Miami’s backup options could develop during training camp and the preseason schedule.

Quinn Ewers injury creates uncertainty in Dolphins quarterback battle

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a groin injury during the team’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, creating another question mark in the team’s quarterback competition.

Ewers sustained the injury early in his action, and the Dolphins brought back quarterback Mark Gronowski following the setback.

Quinn Ewers will be week to week, according to the source. https://t.co/AEU9zRjX0q — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 16, 2026

An update from David Furones added that Ewers is expected to be week to week while recovering from the injury.

Barry Jackson of “The Miami Herald” reported that Ewers is expected to sit out this week and could return next week if he has recovered.

Barry Jackson added that if Ewers is not fully healed, he will continue his recovery process.

The injury occurred on the second play of Miami’s preseason loss to Washington, according to Jackson. Despite the issue, Ewers continued to play before eventually being replaced by third-string quarterback Cam Miller.

Quinn Ewers struggled during his preseason appearance, completing one of eight passes for 27 yards with an interception. His 1.6 passer rating reflected a difficult outing, though the injury may have contributed.

The Dolphins selected Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft and entered training camp with him competing for a backup role.

During his previous season with Miami, Ewers appeared in four games and completed 55 of 83 passes for 622 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He finished with a 66.3 completion percentage and an 85.5 passer rating.

With Ewers unavailable, Miami will adjust its quarterback rotation during the week. Malik Willis remains at the top of the depth chart, while Cam Miller is expected to receive additional second-team practice reps until Ewers returns.

Dolphins bring back Mark Gronowski after Quinn Ewers setback

The Dolphins re-signed Mark Gronowski on Sunday, nine days after initially waiving him. The move gave Miami additional quarterback depth while Ewers worked through his injury.

Mark Gronowski joined Miami as an undrafted free agent in May after a successful college career.

He spent his early years at South Dakota State, where he won two FCS national championships and earned the 2023 Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS.

He later transferred to Iowa for the 2025 season, where he completed 166 of 262 passes for 1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Gronowski also contributed as a runner, recording 545 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 130 carries.

During training camp with Miami, Gronowski struggled at times and threw several interceptions before being waived on August 7.

He also received a tryout opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts before returning to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins now have four quarterbacks under contract: Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller, and Mark Gronowski.

Miami will continue evaluating the group as it prepares for its upcoming preseason matchup and joint practices with the New York Giants.

Along with re-signing Gronowski, Miami placed offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer on injured reserve and signed linebacker Cam Riley.

Salyer’s move to injured reserve ends his season after the veteran lineman was expected to provide depth across the offensive line.