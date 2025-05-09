Quinn Ewers, Dolphins Ink Four-Year Contract —Will It Pay Off?

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers to his rookie contract, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Ewers, once touted as a generational talent and a high-level quarterback recruit, now finds himself starting his NFL journey in an unexpected way with a mid-tier contract and a lot to prove.

Early in the 2025 NFL Draft process, the Dolphins were rumored to be interested in drafting Ewers, which raised some eyebrows, especially considering Ewers was projected to be a mid-range day two pick.

However, the Dolphins were able to select Ewers in the seventh round, making this quarterback gamble one the Dolphins could stomach in terms of value.

Now, the question is, with Ewers officially signed, is this a future franchise quarterback in the making, or a calculated risk that could backfire?

Low Risk, High Reward?

Ewers threw for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns in his final year at Texas and, despite this, fell all the way to the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving people close to Ewers wondering, how?

NFL Matchup Analyst Greg Cosell appeared on the Ross Tucker Podcast and stated his thoughts surrounding the new Dolphins quarterback.

“I watched Quinn Ewers for three years in great detail. I’m just being honest, I don’t think his tape was very good,” said Cosell.

Still, the Dolphins saw something they liked, and watched Ewers closely throughout the NFL Draft. Once the seventh round came, and Ewers was still on the Dolphins draft board, they moved quickly to secure him.

The Dolphins securing Ewers in the seventh round, allowing for this selection to appear to be low risk with the potential of high reward.

GM Chris Grier and HC Mike McDaniel were excited about the selection of Ewers, and hope he can be the next best seventh round steal.

Ewers Joins Crowded QB Room

Ewers joins a Dolphins’ quarterback room that includes starter Tua Tagovailoa, who recently signed a massive four-year, $212 million extension and journeyman Zach Wilson, who was signed this offseason and was recently the third-string QB in Denver.

Ewers won’t see the field much to start the upcoming season, with Tagovailoa entrenched as the starter. But that could be a blessing in disguise.

At just 22 years old, Ewers has plenty in the tank with many tools he can build on behind two quarterbacks that have not been able to string together significant seasons in the last few years with Tagovailoa’s injury history and Wilson’s carousel of teams.

Additionally, sitting behind an established starter will give Ewers time to learn and develop, which could greatly benefit the young signal caller. An Aaron Rodgers-type development.

Even though Ewers was a seventh round pick, anytime a team selects a quarterback, the stakes are high.

If this gamble works for the Miami Dolphins, they may have just secured a quarterback who was once thought of as a first round pick, at a fraction of the cost, in the seventh round.

If it doesn’t, the Dolphins will have spent four years developing a player who never cracks the lineup.