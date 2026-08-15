Quinn Ewers Gets Bad News in Dolphins QB Battle

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2026 preseason with a new coaching staff, a new front office, and a new starting quarterback in Malik Willis. Friday night’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders offered the team its first extended look at the roster under head coach Jeff Hafley.

The 20-7 loss exposed some concerns for Miami, particularly among the reserves. Quinn Ewers, who entered training camp as the No. 2 quarterback, struggled against Washington’s backups. He completed just 1 of 8 passes for 27 yards and threw an interception.

Ewers had already faced an inconsistent training camp after starting the final three games of the 2025 season. His performance against Washington added more uncertainty to the Dolphins’ quarterback depth behind Willis. Meanwhile, Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 43 yards and led Miami on a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive in his only series.

Quinn Ewers’ Struggles Put His Dolphins Future in Question

Miami Herald reporter Omar Kelly believes the Dolphins now need to look at improving their quarterback room after Quinn Ewers’ difficult preseason debut. “At this point the Dolphins must consider upgrading the quarterback position,” Kelly wrote.

Ewers completed only 1 of 8 passes for 27 yards and threw an interception against Washington. The pass was thrown to an area where no Dolphins receiver was close to the ball, adding to an already difficult night for the second-year quarterback.

Ewers entered training camp as Miami’s No. 2 quarterback after starting the final three games of the 2025 season when Tua Tagovailoa was benched. However, his struggles have continued through training camp and into the preseason opener.

Sun Sentinel reporter Chris Perkins also highlighted Ewers’ inconsistent performance. Ewers had already been dealing with an up-and-down camp, and his showing against Washington did little to strengthen his position behind Willis.

Meanwhile, Willis made a strong first impression in his Dolphins debut. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 43 yards and led the opening touchdown drive before being removed from the game.

Willis also showed his mobility, rushing twice for 9 yards. His performance earned a 102.5 passer rating and gave Miami an early positive sign at quarterback.

Cam Miller, who is competing with Ewers for a roster spot, also struggled. The third-string quarterback completed 3 of 11 passes for 39 yards and threw two interceptions.

That left Miami’s two reserve quarterbacks with a combined 4-for-19 passing line and three interceptions. Ewers is expected to have more opportunities during the remaining preseason games, but his opening performance has increased the pressure surrounding the backup position.

Miami Dolphins’ Depth Problems Go Beyond the Quarterback Room

The quarterback concerns were part of a broader problem for the Dolphins on Friday. Miami’s reserves struggled after most of the starters left the game, exposing gaps across the roster.

Washington finished with 334 total yards, including 174 rushing yards on 41 carries. Miami managed 226 total yards, with much of its offensive success coming during the opening drive led by Willis and the starters.

The backup offensive line also had problems. Miami struggled to protect its reserve quarterbacks and create running lanes after the starters left. Kelly noted that the Dolphins need several backup offensive linemen to establish themselves as legitimate 53-man roster options.

There were encouraging developments elsewhere. Douglas continued his strong training camp with his 28-yard catch, while rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez remained involved in a competition with veteran Tyrel Dodson.

Rookie linebacker Trey Moore also made an impact, leading the Dolphins with 48 defensive snaps. Cornerback Chris Johnson showed promise as well, recording two tackles and nearly making an interception in the end zone.

The Dolphins still have time to address their roster before the regular season. Kelly noted that Miami has about $16 million in cap space for potential additions, while the team will also have opportunities to evaluate players released around the league.

For now, the quarterback room remains one of the areas to watch. Willis provided a promising opening performance, while Ewers and Miller struggled to provide the depth Miami needs behind its new starter.