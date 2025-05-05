Dolphins Rookie QB Puts NFL on Notice: ‘A Lot of It’

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders not getting drafted until the fifth round was the top storyline of the 2025 NFL Draft. But Sanders wasn’t the only signal-caller expecting to go much earlier than he did.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers “figured” he might be a second-round pick. His agent, Ron Slavin, “assured” Ewers that he would not remain on the board before the last round of the draft.

Instead, that’s exactly what happened. The Miami Dolphins drafted Ewers as the last quarterback off the board at No. 231 overall in the seventh round.

A lot of quarterbacks disappointed in their draft position stress to the media that “it’s not when, it’s where” they land that matters. Ewers, though, took a different approach.

“It’s definitely a lot of motivation that comes with it, especially just being the last [quarterback] drafted,” Ewers told Archer. “I still have the high expectations for myself, but just from the outside looking in, this is the first time in my life to not have that much expectation.

“There’s definitely motivation and fuel. A lot of it.”

Ewers began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas after one season. In three years with the Longhorns, Ewers led Texas to two straight College Football semifinals appearances.

During the 2024 season, Ewers posted 3,472 passing yards with 31 touchdowns.

Why Texas QB Quinn Ewers Fell in 2025 NFL Draft

Ewers was one of a few quarterbacks who went after expected during the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL teams typically overdraft quarterbacks because of the importance of the position.

But with 2025 regarded as a weak quarterback class, Ewers and others had to wait longer than predicted.

Archer proposed arm strength, mobility and previous injuries as potential red flags with Ewers. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein argued Ewers’ consistency was his biggest concern with the Texas signal-caller.

“Ewers’ arm talent and game flashes are enticing, but he hasn’t learned to play the game with a high enough level of consistency,” wrote Zierlein.

“Ewers rarely operates as a smooth, full-field reader. He often predetermines his target and throws into coverage instead of taking what the defense is offering.

“The raw talent and upside will be alluring for pro-style passing attacks, but it’s fair to wonder if he will ever be able to rise above the talent on his roster and the ability of his play-caller to create favorable terms.”

NFL pundits have speculated that Sanders didn’t go before the fifth round because of concerns about him in a backup role. Slavin told Archer NFL personnel said there was a similar concern about Ewers.

“They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder,” said Slavin.

Another personnel chief provided Slavin with another potential reason for Ewers’ fall.

“There’s only so many reps to go around for young quarterbacks,” he said. “You can justify it at other positions, but if you can’t get a quarterback the amount of work to develop him, then you’re almost wasting a pick.”

That doesn’t explain why 12 quarterbacks went ahead of Ewers. But entering this year’s draft, there weren’t many teams in need of a potential franchise quarterback.

How Quinn Ewers Fits With Dolphins

With Miami eventually ending Ewers’ draft slide, the Dolphins could be a great beneficiary of the quarterback’s motivation.

Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s franchise quarterback. But Tagovailoa has started a full NFL season just once in five years.

Miami’s current backup quarterback is Zach Wilson. Due to his lack of experience, it’s unlikely Ewers beats out Wilson. But if Tagovailoa has to miss multiple games as he did last year, Ewers could see playing time depending on how he develops this summer.

If he proves to outperform his draft position, Ewers could move into Miami’s backup role in future years. That would give him the best opportunity to prove himself a capable starter in the event Tagovailoa goes down with an injury.

Besides Tagovailoa, Wilson and Ewers, the Dolphins don’t have another quarterback on their offseason roster. So, while he might not dress on game days, Ewers has at least a good chance of making Miami’s roster despite being a seventh-round choice.