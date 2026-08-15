Dolphins Quarterback Called Out After Preseason Game: ‘Things Keep Getting Worse’

Entering the 2026 NFL offseason, the Miami Dolphins had many questions regarding the quarterback position. One thing was clear, and that was that the team was ready to move on from Tua Tagovailoa.

Due to Miami taking on over $99 million in dead cap with Tagovailoa’s release, many assumed the team would not have the cap space necessary to go after a replacement in free agency. And with quarterback Quinn Ewers showing some upside during his three starts toward the end of the 2025 season, many believed he should be given a chance to earn the starting job.

Instead, the Dolphins figured out a way to sign Malik Willis, who was considered the top free agent quarterback, to a three-year, $67 million contract. In theory, that left Ewers as a promising backup for the Dolphins with upside, who was also under a cheap contract for the next three seasons. Unfortunately, training camp seemed to suggest that Ewers had regressed in his second season, and his first preseason action did not remove that concern. Now, one Dolphins analyst has called out the second-year quarterback for his lackluster performance.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Called Out

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote of Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers’ performance: “We’re getting closer and closer to having to have a serious conversation about Quinn Ewers because things just keep getting worse for the second-year quarterback.

It’s not just the numbers that are ugly, it’s the fact that so many passes are way off the mark, no more glaring an example than his first-half interception where it was very difficult to even gauge who the intended receiver might have been.

There also was a first-half pass intended for Tutu Atwell where it looked Ewers was expecting Atwell to turn inside when instead he turned outside and the ball just landed harmlessly.

Whatever is going on, it’s not great for the Dolphins, who right now don’t look like they have a reliable backup for Willis.”

Overall, the second-year quarterback went 1-for-8 for 27 passing yards and an interception with a 1.6 passer rating.

Last season in three regular season starts, Ewers went 50-for-75 with 569 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, totaling an 85.9 passer rating.

Quinn Ewers’ Struggles

As mentioned previously, Ewers’ struggles are no surprise to the Miami media. Previously, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote regarding Ewers: “Ewers isn’t nearly as bad as he has practiced this past week. While the former Texas standout had some decent moments during Saturday’s practice, his second week of practice doubled down on a lackluster first week, and hints that his confidence might be shaken. Ewers shines when he’s decisive, and his weaponry is consistent. He would benefit from working with a stable, and consistent receiver unit next week, allowing them — Theo Wease Jr., Tahj Washington and A.J. Henning — to develop some chemistry and cohesion.”

Unfortunately, despite the opportunity, Ewers failed to get back on track during Miami’s preseason opener.

Things did not fare much better for their third-string quarterback Cam Miller, who went 3-for-11 with 39 passing yards and two interceptions.