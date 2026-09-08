Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gets Pointed Message From Dolphins Before Week 1

The Miami Dolphins‘ offensive line will have a challenging task to open up in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13. While the Silver and Black are also in a rebuild, they’ll have arguably the best defensive lineman between the two teams in Maxx Crosby.

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Moreover, Crosby will be motivated for this game after the trade to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason fell through due to a failed physical. The veteran pass rusher is also healthy after dealing with a torn meniscus in his left knee last season.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins’ Patrick Paul is more than ready for the challenge that the offensive line has in containing Crosby.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Paul told reporters on Sept. 7. “With him, just beating him to a spot, getting your hands on him, getting him off his game. He likes to play with a lot of swagger.

“So just getting him displaced, getting him off his spots, putting your hands on him, being aggressive and just getting him out of his game. I think once you get him out of his game, it’s pretty much it.”

Dolphins Can’t Give Too Much Respect to Maxx Crosby

Moreover, Paul spotlighted one aspect of Crosby’s game that the defense needs to be aware of: His motor. The Raiders star won’t give up on a play, and because the Miami offensive line might seem to have him beat, Crosby will keep going, which often leads to him making a play out of nowhere.

“He’s a high-motor player,” Paul added. “I think his motor is, their defense runs off his motor, and he’s a great player.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Brewer shared a piece of advice for the Dolphins offensive line, noting that although Crosby is a great player, the unit can’t give him too much respect.

“You have to acknowledge a great player when it’s a great player, and he’s one of the elite rushers in the league,” Brewer told reporters. “You’ve got to respect his game, but also don’t make it bigger than it is. He’s still a player in this league, and you’re a player.

“When it comes to that, have confidence in your training, what you know, your technique, and your effort. Don’t do anything more than what you’ve been doing. I feel like that’s the recipe when you’re going against an elite player.”

Miami Needs to Be Aware of Maxx Crosby in All Situations

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley also noted that his offense needs to know where the Raiders pass rusher is on every run and passing play.

“I think it’s both, but you better know where he is,” Hafley told reporters on Sept. 7. “He’s one of the elite defenders in the league who plays with a relentless motor. You can’t just go into a game and say, ‘Hey, everybody take it nice and easy, Maxx.’ No, you better know where he is.

“But then there’s times when we’re going to use our rules and play football. And then there’s times when he’s a guy that you better game-plan around because he’s another guy that can wreck a game. And we’ve all seen him do tha