Dolphins Lose $26 Million Starter to NFC Contender

Heading into the 2026 offseason, the Miami Dolphins roster was set to have a large number of departures. Whether that was due to contracts expiring or players having a large cap hit in 2026, everything pointed to a roster makeover for Miami.

And under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, that has been exactly the case. Miami has cut ties with most of its high-priced players this offseason, while also allowing their veteran free agents to hit the open market.

Now, one of Miami’s top performers of the 2025 season has joined an NFC contender after the Dolphins opted not to re-sign him, despite the player expressing interest in returning for another season.

Former Miami Dolphins Cornerback Signs With Washington Commanders

ESPN insider Adam Schefter posted on X: “Sources: Free-agent CB Rasul Douglas is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth up to $3.8 million. Douglas spent last season with the Dolphins, where he started 13 games. A former Eagles third-round pick in 2017, Douglas now returns to the NFC East.”

Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson added on X: “Per source, Dolphins surprisingly never made an offer of any kind to Rasul Douglas, their top cornerback last season.”

Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins analyst Chris Kouffman said of the move: “Corner, probably more than any other position, is Jeff Hafley’s area. I’m sure they judged quickly and decisively that the entire corner strategy this off season was going to center on young investments and lotto tickets. No veterans blocking the development of youngsters.

As mentioned previously, Douglas expressed his interest in returning to the Dolphins via social media. When a fan told him on X that he would love to see him back in Miami, Rasul Douglas replied, “Hopefully.” The former Super Bowl champion impressed in his one season in Miami and could have provided a solid veteran presence on a team with plenty of young players.

Miami did add a veteran cornerback this offseason as they signed former Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., who started 10 games last season, to a one-year, $1.4 million contract. Despite this, Barry Jackson disagreed with Miami’s decision, as he posted: “Strongly disagree with taking Baker over Douglas. Like so much of what this regime is doing but hate that.”

Rasul Douglas’ Dolphins Tenure

It is important to note that Douglas was not a player that was brought in by this current Dolphins regime. Instead, former general manager Chris Grier had interest in Douglas all throughout the 2025 offseason.

Despite Miami’s continued interest, Douglas rejected the Dolphins’ offer and opted to wait. With no other offers heading into the season, Douglas signed with Miami a week before the regular season opener. Due to him signing late, he began the season on the bench; however, he was quickly thrust into action as starting cornerback Storm Duck went out with an injury.

Douglas quickly impressed and became one of the best players on the Dolphins’ defense. In 15 games played for the Dolphins, he graded as a top-20 cornerback in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. On a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, Douglas was called “the best defensive bargain in football” by Fox Sports announcer Greg Olsen.

After his strong season, Douglas earned a pay raise with a team that was in the NFC Championship during the 2024 season. Prior to his contract with the Commanders, Douglas had accumulated over $26 million in career earnings.