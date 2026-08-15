Hi, Subscriber

NFL World Reacts To Malik Willis’ Miami Dolphins Debut After Packers Departure

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 14: Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins scrambles against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the preseason game at Northwest Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Miami Dolphins played their first game of the preseason when they faced off against the Washington Commanders.

They lost by a score of 20-7.

Malik Willis made his debut for the franchise.

NFL World Reacts To Malik Willis’ Miami Dolphins Debut

GettyMalik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins participates in a drill during training camp practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying:

Joe Schad: “Malik Willis has led the Miami Dolphins to a 93-yard touchdown drive on his first action as starting QB. Willis was 4-for-5 and had two rushes. Willis demonstrated, arm strength, accuracy, mobility, leadership and confidence. A perfect way to begin the Malik Willis Dolphins era.”

@NFLMemes: “Tua first game with the Falcons: 3/5 22 Yards 39.6 QB Rating 2 Punts Malik Willis first game with the Dolphins: 4/5 43 Yards 102.5 Rating TD on very first drive”

@TheListFinsPod: “Malik Willis has plenty of time, and finds Caleb Douglas deep but the rookie steps out of bounds!”

GettyMalik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during OTA Offseason Workouts at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 09, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Nicky Smokes: “Malik, aesthetically, looks so much better than Tua. Feels good to have a right handed QB (starting) again.”

GettyMalik Willis #2 and Kevin Coleman Jr. #83 of the Miami Dolphins shake hands during training camp practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

NFL World Reacts To Malik Willis’ Miami Dolphins Debut After Packers Departure

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x