NFL World Reacts To Malik Willis’ Miami Dolphins Debut After Packers Departure

On Friday night, the Miami Dolphins played their first game of the preseason when they faced off against the Washington Commanders.

They lost by a score of 20-7.

Malik Willis made his debut for the franchise.

NFL World Reacts To Malik Willis’ Miami Dolphins Debut

Here’s what people were saying:

Joe Schad: “Malik Willis has led the Miami Dolphins to a 93-yard touchdown drive on his first action as starting QB. Willis was 4-for-5 and had two rushes. Willis demonstrated, arm strength, accuracy, mobility, leadership and confidence. A perfect way to begin the Malik Willis Dolphins era.”

@NFLMemes: “Tua first game with the Falcons: 3/5 22 Yards 39.6 QB Rating 2 Punts Malik Willis first game with the Dolphins: 4/5 43 Yards 102.5 Rating TD on very first drive”

@TheListFinsPod: “Malik Willis has plenty of time, and finds Caleb Douglas deep but the rookie steps out of bounds!”

Nicky Smokes: “Malik, aesthetically, looks so much better than Tua. Feels good to have a right handed QB (starting) again.”