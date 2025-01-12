Dolphins Senior Personnel Executive Floated as ‘Lead Candidate’ for GM Opening

The Miami Dolphins announced two coaching staff changes on January 10. But the organization could potentially have departure in front office this offseason as well.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini tweeted that she considers Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie the “lead candidate” for the Tennessee Titans general manager opening.

“The Titans are gonna go through the process, and I’d expect Reggie McKenzie to get a lot of support,” Russini wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on January 10. “I would consider him to be the lead candidate for Tennessee.”

McKenzie has served as senior personnel executive in the Dolphins organization the past six years. Prior to that, he worked seven seasons as general manager for the then Oakland Raiders.

Dolphins’ Reggie McKenzie Interviewing for Titans GM Opening

If McKenzie landed the general manager role with the Titans, it would be a homecoming of sorts for McKenzie. Not only was he born in Knoxville, TN, McKenzie played college football at the University of Tennessee.

He then joined the Raiders as a 10th round draft pick in 1985. After an eight-year playing career, McKenzie became the Green Bay Packers a pro personnel assistant in 1994.

He served in three different roles over 18 seasons in the Packers organization. His last position was director of football operations. During his whole stint, the team won two Super Bowls.

The Raiders had just one winning season during his tenure as general manager. But the Raiders have experienced only one winning season since he left in 2018. Oakland also had nine consecutive non-winning seasons prior to McKenzie’s arrival as general manager.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, McKenzie was set to interview with the Titans on January 10. Tennessee had eight interviews scheduled with other candidates as well.

Miami Parts Ways With Two Assistant Coaches

The same day McKenzie was set to interview with the Titans, the Dolphins announced changes to their coaching staff.

Miami fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and wide receivers coach/pass game specialist Wes Welker.

“I am grateful for Danny’s contributions and dedication to the Dolphins over the course of many seasons, as well as the numerous ways he helped me as a head coach,” said Mike McDaniel in a statement. “I also want to thank Wes for his investment here. This was not a decision I came to lightly, but as I have evaluated the season and areas where we must improve, I believe that change is needed and am motivated to do what is best for the team as we move forward.”

Crossman joined the Dolphins as special teams coordinator in 2019 when Brian Flores became head coach. In 2021, he also gained the title of assistant head coach.

When Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, Crossman remained on the Dolphins coaching staff as the special teams coordinator.

Welker and McDaniel were on the same coaching staff with the San Francisco 49ers from 2019-21. Welker was the 49ers wide receivers coach while McDaniel was the team’s run game coordinator and then offensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, Welker followed McDaniel to the Dolphins and became the Miami wide receivers coach.

Although far more famous as a New England Patriots wideout, Welker also played in Miami for three seasons from 2004-06.