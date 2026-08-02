Dolphins 6-Foot-3, 298-Pound Undrafted Free Agent Called Hidden ‘Gem’

The Miami Dolphins have dozens of young players, including a lot of rookies, they are trying to evaluate this summer. According to one analyst, one first-year player may be ready to stand out above the rest — defensive tackle Rene Konga.

On Sunday, Fansided’s Phin Phanatic’s Dante Walker referred to Konga as “an undrafted free agent gem.”

“Athletically speaking, Konga is in rare air. His 9.78 Relative Athletic Score (RAS)ranks 51st out of 2,279 defensive tackles since 1987,” wrote Walker. “Konga put up elite speed and explosion scores and impressed with his agility as well.

“The only thing that worked against him is that he’s supposedly not very big — even though he’d dwarf the average human considerably with his 6’4″, 298-pound frame.”

Konga’s official NFL Draft profile listed him at 6-foot-3 and 298 pounds. But despite the smaller size for a defensive tackle, Walker called Konga a “combine snub.”

The defensive tackle spent five seasons in college playing for Rutgers and Louisville. In 2025, he registered 29 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six pass defenses.

Konga helped Louisville upset the eventual national runner-ups, the Miami Hurricanes, who obviously share a stadium with the Dolphins.