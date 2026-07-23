Miami Dolphins Reportedly Interested In Former Carolina Panthers Quarterback

On Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported the news that the Miami Dolphins (and San Francisco 49ers) have upcoming workouts with Jack Plummer.

The 26-year-old is coming off an outstanding season in the UFL where he won the MVP.

Wilson wrote (via X): “UFL @UFLonFOX MVP quarterback Jack Plummer will work out for the San Francisco #49ers tomorrow, and has a scheduled workout with the Miami #Dolphins next week, per a league source @Kprc2”

Looking At Plummer

Plummer played five seasons of college football for Purdue, Cal and Louisville.

He threw for 3,204 yards and 21 touchdowns during his final season (with Louisville).

After going undrafted, Plummer signed with the Carolina Panthers.

That said, he did not appear in a regular season game.

Social Media Reacts To Plummer Workout

Here’s what people were saying:

James Larsen: “Plummer led the UFL in passing yards (2,188) – and only threw one interception compared to 17 touchdowns across 10 regular season games with the Orlando Storm.”

David Lombardi: “The 49ers will work out QB Jack Plummer, who is Brock Purdy’s age and who went to HS in the same town (Gilbert, Arizona) as Purdy. Plummer went to Gilbert HS; Purdy went to Perry so the two obviously know each other. The 6-4 Plummer is the reigning UFL MVP; could help SF work out potential signees and could thrust himself into the QB mix this offseason”

@madhurikaraja: “Hope he lands on his feet! He deserves his due in the NFL!”

Larry Krueger: “Plummer was super impressive in the UFL—he threw for 2,188 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only 1 interception! 1! Plummer Displays quick mental processing, which he put on full display in the UFL by breaking the league record with 255 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception. He’s a true pocket passer, but he operates effectively on bootlegs and read-options, and had a UFL quarterback-record 71-yard touchdown run in 2026. While his raw arm strength caps his ceiling, his elite ball security, imposing 6’5 size, and high football IQ project him as a highly dependable backup quarterback.”

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Plummer before the start of training camp.