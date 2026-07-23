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Miami Dolphins Reportedly Interested In Former Carolina Panthers Quarterback

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 17: Jack Plummer #16 of the Carolina Panthers watches the replay after an incomplete pass against the New York Jets durng the first half of their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported the news that the Miami Dolphins (and San Francisco 49ers) have upcoming workouts with Jack Plummer.

The 26-year-old is coming off an outstanding season in the UFL where he won the MVP.

Wilson wrote (via X): “UFL @UFLonFOX MVP quarterback Jack Plummer will work out for the San Francisco #49ers tomorrow, and has a scheduled workout with the Miami #Dolphins next week, per a league source @Kprc2”

Looking At Plummer

GettyJack Plummer #13 of the Louisville Cardinals throws a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at L&N Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Plummer played five seasons of college football for Purdue, Cal and Louisville.

He threw for 3,204 yards and 21 touchdowns during his final season (with Louisville).

After going undrafted, Plummer signed with the Carolina Panthers.

That said, he did not appear in a regular season game.

Social Media Reacts To Plummer Workout

GettyJack Plummer #16 of the Carolina Panthers signals at the line of scrimmage against the Houston Texans in the second half during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at NRG Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying:

James Larsen: “Plummer led the UFL in passing yards (2,188) – and only threw one interception compared to 17 touchdowns across 10 regular season games with the Orlando Storm.”

David Lombardi: “The 49ers will work out QB Jack Plummer, who is Brock Purdy’s age and who went to HS in the same town (Gilbert, Arizona) as Purdy. Plummer went to Gilbert HS; Purdy went to Perry so the two obviously know each other. The 6-4 Plummer is the reigning UFL MVP; could help SF work out potential signees and could thrust himself into the QB mix this offseason”

@madhurikaraja: “Hope he lands on his feet! He deserves his due in the NFL!”

Larry Krueger: “Plummer was super impressive in the UFL—he threw for 2,188 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only 1 interception! 1! Plummer Displays quick mental processing, which he put on full display in the UFL by breaking the league record with 255 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception. He’s a true pocket passer, but he operates effectively on bootlegs and read-options, and had a UFL quarterback-record 71-yard touchdown run in 2026. While his raw arm strength caps his ceiling, his elite ball security, imposing 6’5 size, and high football IQ project him as a highly dependable backup quarterback.”

GettyJack Plummer #16 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass before a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills during at Highmark Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Plummer before the start of training camp.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Miami Dolphins Reportedly Interested In Former Carolina Panthers Quarterback

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