Dolphins Reveal Running Back Plans After De’Von Achane Injury

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 0-3 for the second consecutive season as they lost 24-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

In the loss, Miami suffered a devastating blow as running back De’Von Achane suffered a torn ACL injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 season.

In 2025, Achane had the third-best season by a Dolphins running back in franchise history as he totaled 1,350 rushing yards and led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry. In 2026, Achane’s season will finish with only 127 rushing yards on 3.7 yards per carry.

Now, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley has shared insight into how the team will replace its Pro Bowl running back the rest of the season.

Miami Dolphins Reveal Running Back Plans

The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones posted on X: “On whether the Dolphins will operate with RB by committee without Achane, coach Jeff Hafley said: “They’re all going to have their roles.””

After the team lost Achane early in the game against Kansas City, the Dolphins leaned on third-string running back Ollie Gordon. Gordon totaled 41 rushing yards on 17 carries while also catching three passes for 14 yards.

Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona gave the running back position a “D” grade for their efforts against Kansas City. Carmona wrote: “Gordon II found the end zone on a goal-line touchdown run with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter, sprung by a strong pull from rookie guard Kadyn Proctor. Outside of that, though, he struggled to get going, averaging just 2.4 yards per carry and rarely finding enough space to build momentum before contact.

He did make an impressive play through the air, though. On third-and-10, Gordon left his feet and fully extended to secure a pass on an angle route toward midfield before turning upfield for an 18 yard gain.”

Hafley stated that backup running back Jaylen Wright, who was inactive on Sunday after suffering a stinger, is considered day-to-day. Hopefully, he’s available for the Dolphins on Sunday. Last season, Wright totaled over 100 rushing yards against the New York Jets after Achane left with an injury.

Additional Comments by Jeff Hafley

Despite losing Achane, Hafley stated that the team’s goal was to continue to run the football. The Miami Dolphins’ Travis Wingfield posted on X: “Hafley says that, even without Achane, his philosophy doesn’t change. He still wants to run the football. Obviously, you have to make some changes when you lose one of the best players in the league, but he has total confidence that they’re going to be able to run the football.”

Regarding Achane, Hafley said, “My heart breaks for the guy. He’s a great player. I’ve gotten to know him and watching him grow and develop and become a captain and a leader. I love his energy, enthusiasm and positivity.”

The Miami Dolphins will now look for their first victory of the season as they take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. It will mark the first time the Dolphins have faced off against the Vikings since former Miami head coach Brian Flores joined Minnesota as their defensive coordinator.