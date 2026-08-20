Ex-Dolphins Starter Announces Retirement During Training Camp

The 2026 Miami Dolphins will likely provide opportunities to players who may not have gotten them on other teams. Whether the players or the Dolphins will find success with that strategy remains to be seen.

However, finding diamonds in the rough is definitely possible in the NFL. Miami defensive lineman Zach Sieler is a prime example of this. After being signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, Sieler has become one of the top contributors for Miami over the past five seasons.

Miami could also find some hidden gems in the later rounds of the draft, which is also something the team is hoping for. In the 2026 NFL Draft, Miami added five players after the fifth round. And while the chances are slim for one of those players to become a key contributor, it is possible.

Now, one of those former late-round picks that managed to become a key contributor and starter for the Dolphins has announced his NFL retirement after spending a few years away from the franchise.

Former Dolphins Running Back Announces Retirement

Myles Gaskin, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, announced his retirement via Instagram. Gaskin wrote: “To the Miami Dolphins, boy was that fun. To the Seattle Seahawks, thank you for letting me play my last snaps back at the crib. To the fans, you make this game special every Friday, Saturday, Sunday… Monday, Thursday -really, every day, eight months out of the year.

To the staff, the organizations, my teammates, and coaches at every level, there are too many laughs, stories, and lessons to name, but every snap helped me grow into the man always wanted to become.

Tracy Ford, thank you for taking a chance on a random kid who just showed up at your gym. Salvon Ahmed.. what a ride.

Thank you, Ivan Gaskin, for being the first person who ever believed in me.

Scott and Robbie Gaskin- you gave me the green light to chase a dream and the work ethic to get there, while never adding any pressure to the journey.

Thank you. couldn’t have asked for better parents.

Football… there will never be enough words to explain how I feel about you, so I won’t even try.

What I will do is give all the game you gave me to the next generation of young players who dare to be great.

Thank you. It’s been real.”

Gaskin’s Dolphins Career

As mentioned previously, Gaskin was a success story with the Miami Dolphins. After being Miami’s last selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, he would go on to start 17 games for the team over four seasons.

Gaskin carved out a role on the team, despite being initially projected to be a reserve player. In 2020, the Miami Dolphins acquired running back Matt Breida via trade and added Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard in free agency. Despite this, Gaskin became the team’s leading rusher that season despite playing in only 10 games as he suffered an injury halfway through the season.

His best game occurred toward the end of the season, with Miami fighting for a playoff spot against the Las Vegas Raiders. While that game is best remembered for Ryan Fitzpatrick coming off the bench and throwing a game-saving pass while his facemask was being grabbed, Miami would not have stayed in the playoff race without Gaskin’s contributions. The running back totaled 169 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Overall, Gaskin totaled 2,056 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns with the Miami Dolphins. Despite re-signing with Miami prior to the 2023 season, the team then released him. Gaskin would go on to have brief stints with the Rams, Vikings, Jaguars, Ravens and Seahawks. Gaskin finished his career as a Super Bowl champion with last year’s Seahawks team.

The 2026 Dolphins would benefit from finding players similar to Gaskin.