Sando: NFL Execs Grade Dolphins Draft

The Miami Dolphins are roughly a week removed from the 2025 NFL Draft and, as usual, results are mixed. Especially when it comes to the first round where opinions can be very strong and very mixed. Many first-round grades for the Dolphins were luke warm to just okay.

Instead of offering his own perspective, The Athletic’s Mike Sando polled some NFL executives to get their take on how the Dolphins fared.

Sando starts with their first-round pick, University of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

“Opinions were mixed on the Dolphins using the 13th pick for defensive lineman Kenneth Grant before trading up to select guard Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round,” Sando writes.

“Kenneth Grant is a big, tough dude who can line up in all the techniques in that Baltimore scheme they have down there. He can hold the line and throw people around,” one exec said. “He went a little early, but they basically said, ‘Eff it, we are going to get a big one.’”

“Multiple execs called Grant a less-talented replacement for Christian Wilkins.

“Mason Graham had more splash plays at Michigan, especially in the pass game, but he had some real low points too,” another exec said. “Kenneth Grant just played his game and was consistent. He is not going to be Christian Wilkins, but he is a bigger body who can stand there and eat snaps and play well. I think he would have gone in the top 20 anyway.”

Savaiinaea might not have been worth a trade up

Jonah Savaiinaea is a 324-lb. guard out of the University of Arizona. The Dolphins move up to get him raised a few eyebrows around the league, according to Sando.

“As for Savaiinaea, two execs questioned the decision to trade up for him, with one noting that the Arizona lineman did not impress at the Senior Bowl. But the strongest opinion regarding Savaiinaea was positive,” writes Sando.

“He is a starting guard right away who is a really good player and will make them more physical,” this exec said.

What they said about Grant and Savaiinaea heading into the draft

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com shared his take on these two players heading into this draft.

Kenneth Grant:

“Grant is a broad-bodied nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing. He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease. He had some sack production in college, and we could see him improve in that area once he learns to create more rush space with his hands. Grant’s game will finally come together in full when he’s able to take his impressive physical attributes and impose his will on opponents.”

Jonah Savaiinaea

“Durable three-year starter who is built like a right guard but has valuable protection experience as a collegiate tackle. Savaiinaea doesn’t have the athleticism to stick at right tackle in the NFL, but can play there in a pinch with some help. He’s very wide and can engulf smaller opponents as a base blocker while sealing off double teams and down blocks. His feet often deaden on contact, creating opportunities for defenders to leak through his edges in both the run and pass games. Savaiinaea’s size works to his advantage and he could become a serviceable starting guard in time.”