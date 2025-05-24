Dolphins Urged to Replace Jalen Ramsey With $38 Million CB

It seems like only a matter of time before the Miami Dolphins part ways with former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. To replace him, the Dolphins could target another ex-Pro-Bowler in free agency — Shaquill Griffin.

That’s what Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton argued Saturday.

“According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins will part ways with cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If that happens, Miami would have a glaring need in the secondary. Storm Duck and Cam Smith are the top two boundary cornerbacks behind Ramsey on the roster. In 2024, Duck appeared in 14 games, starting in three, and allowed a 100.2 passer rating in coverage. Smith has yet to log an NFL start,” wrote Moton.

“Griffin can fill a void in the Dolphins’ pass coverage. Last year, he allowed a 75.8 passer rating while only giving up two touchdowns in a rotational role with the Minnesota Vikings. He would be Miami’s top cornerback, assuming the team moves on from Ramsey.”

A 2019 Pro Bowler, Griffin has made $38.9 million in his NFL career according to Spotrac. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

Griffin played for the Seahawks for four seasons. He then spent two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The past two campaigns, Griffin has played for the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings.

Dolphins Set to Trade CB Jalen Ramsey

Moton called Miami targeting Griffin as the “last offseason move” the team needs to make. Moton made that declaration because of the update NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe provided on the Ramsey trade rumors on Thursday.

Wolf added that: “Relationships are hard and the relationship between the Dolphins and Ramsey has simply run out.”

Based on that update, Dolphins fans can expect Ramsey to be traded after June 1. Waiting until then will save Miami significant cap space.

The Dolphins appear to have no choice but to move on from Ramsey. Regardless, trading him will leave a big hole in the Miami secondary.

Could Dolphins Target CB Shaquill Griffin?

The Seahawks selected Griffin late on Day 2 of the draft, and the UCF defensive back immediately became a starter. During each of his final three seasons with the team, Griffin played at least 93% of his defense’s snaps (counting the games in which he dressed).

Griffin has only played a full season once in his career. But he continued to play a lot of snaps when in the lineup with the Jaguars. His playing time, though, greatly declined two years ago. Last season, he played half of Minnesota’s defensive snaps.

In 2024, Ramsey lined up for 97% of Miami’s snaps on defense. In conclusion, Griffin is unlikely to be a direct replacement for Ramsey.

The Dolphins, though, still have high hopes for 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, who could slide into Ramsey’s starting role opposite Strom Duck. Adding Shaquill Griffin would then just give Miami additional cornerback insurance in case of injury or if Smith doesn’t fulfill expectations.

In 17 games last season, Griffin had 41 combined tackles, including one for loss. He also had six pass defenses and two interceptions.