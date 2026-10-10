Dolphins Sign Rookie Running Back That Could Have Serious Impact on RB Room

The Miami Dolphins‘ running back situation remains somewhat up in the air amid the season-ending injury to De’Von Achane.

When healthy, the former third round pick is the bell-cow of the Dolphins’ run game and has bona fide dual-threat ability that also extends to the short and intermediate passing game.

In his stead, after he suffered a torn ACL against the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of Week 3, it appears that 2025 sixth round pick Ollie Gordon II will be the starting tailback moving forward after shining in Week 4’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ollie Gordon II Currently Holding the RB1 Role in Miami

Right now, just Gordon and 2024 fourth round pick Jaylen Wright make up the running back room on the active roster, although the Dolphins also have Jarquez Hunter and Carlos Washington Jr. residing on the practice squad.

However, that room could well be in for a mixup after the team on Friday claimed rookie sixth round draft pick Kaytron Allen off waivers, per Adam Schefter.

“Source: Former Commanders RB Kaytron Allen was claimed today on waivers by the Miami Dolphins.” Schefter reported on Friday.

Kaytron Allen Claimed by the Dolphins After Commanders Release

Allen was the third choice back in Washington during his now-short stint in D.C. However, after the team re-signed former RB1 Austin Ekeler in late September, the rookie back was relegated to fourth string behind him along with Rachaad White and starter, Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

In his pro career; i.e. this season so far; he has carried the ball 12 times for 41 rushing yards. For reference, that is the same yards per carry as second year pro and current Jacksonville Jaguars feature back Bhayshul Tuten managed across his debut season one year ago.

For this coming weekend’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it is unlikely Allen will play a critical role. However moving forward, there could well be opportunities for him to shine as an impact role player on the team, even if Gordon remains the starter.