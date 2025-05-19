Dolphins Sign Second Fastest Combine Player

The Miami Dolphins signed 16 undrafted free agents after last month’s NFL Draft. One player who stands out on the defensive side of the ball is former Auburn University linebacker Eugene Asante.

Asante was at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. He ran the second-best 40-yard dash of 4.48 seconds of any linebacker at the event. His 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds was the top of the chart. He also posted 21 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench.

He left the scouts drooling and waiting to see what else he could do, but he did not hear his name called through the seven rounds of the NFL Draft in April.

Opening Up About the Combine

Asante opened up to Justin Melo of The Draft Network and discussed his success in Indianapolis and what he is looking to accomplish with the Dolphins.

The former Tigers star said the overall experience at the combine was tremendous, and he enjoyed the competition.

“It was a great experience. I was blessed and extremely thankful to receive an invitation. Participating in the combine is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid. It was a great experience,” Asante said. “It was an opportunity to go out there and compete with my peers. I was thankful for how everything turned out.”

Asante told Melo he proved his worth to the scouts and general managers who were present. He was pleased with the way he ran. He was also happy with the number he put up on the bench press. It shows he is fast and strong coming off the edge or playing off the ball.

“I was proud that I went out there and put up some good numbers. I was shooting for the low 4.4 range [in the 40-yard dash] though,” Asante said. “I know I’m capable of that, but 4.48 was still a great time, as were 21 reps on the bench press. I was definitely excited.”

What does Eugene Asante bring to the Dolphins?

While at Auburn, he had 133 tackles and 7.5 sacks, coupled with 13 tackles for loss over his final two seasons. He has a nose for the ball and always appears to be where the action is.

“I think the number one characteristic I bring to a team is relentless effort. I play with effort in everything I do. My football journey has been a rollercoaster. I’ve been denied opportunities at times. I play the first half of the game the same way I play the second half of a game,” Asante said. “I fly around sideline to sideline trying to make plays for my team. I have the ability to be versatile. I can play in coverage, stop the run, and rush the passer. I think that’s what separates me really. I cover a lot of ground. I move efficiently.”

Asante met with all 32 teams at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. He said he had a great meeting with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also credits his interviews with the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New Orleans Saints as being indicative of some of the teams that showed the most interest in him.

The conversation then turned into what Asante expects of himself during OTAs and training camp. He wants to make a big impression and show his value to the Dolphins, who need a player of Asante’s caliber to break out and join the crowd at edge/outside linebacker.

“I’m going to make a huge impact. I’m somebody who wants to come in and absorb all the information possible. I’m going to be a sponge. Once I get there, I’m going to apply myself with the coaching staff. I want to understand the schematics and our team dynamic,” Asante said. “I’m going to be the best player I can be every single day. It’s like high school all over again. I was a freshman and I remember trying to prove to the seniors that I belonged. It’s just like that. I want to earn the respect of my peers.”