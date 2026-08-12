Ex-Dolphins Quarterback Receives Crushing News Before Preseason Game

Over the past few seasons, the Miami Dolphins have had to rely on a large number of quarterbacks. That has been primarily due to the health situation of former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was only able to play the entire regular season once with the Dolphins.

For both Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, it was unfortunate, as despite trying to address the backup position on several occasions, the team had a tendency to struggle once Tagovailoa went down.

Perhaps the worst of those situations occurred in 2022, when Tagovailoa first began to struggle with concussion issues, and it resulted in the Dolphins having to rely on their second- and third-string quarterback during their playoff push. Now, one of those quarterbacks has received some unfortunate injury news of his own.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Placed on Injured Reserve

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, who signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, has been placed on injured reserve, which will likely end his season

Regarding the news, Ravens on SI’s Jason La Canfora wrote: “Thompson is highly functional and could put youngsters in positions to succeed and showcase what they can do in the exhibition games. He also, in my opinion, was in a similar tier to Huntley in terms of ability (I espoused a true competition between them), and provided real depth at the most important position in pro sports. The team did not disclose the nature of Thompson’s injury and earlier this week head coach Jesse Minter expressed hope he could come back and play in Saturday’s preseason opener.”

Last season, Thompson was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he also ended up on injured reserve after a hamstring injury.. Thompson has not seen regular season action since appearing for the Dolphins in the 2024 season.

That year, Thompson served as the team’s starter in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks as he was replacing Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion in the team’s prior contest. Thompson struggled in relief of Tagovailoa as the Dolphins could not score a touchdown in a 24-3 loss. Additionally, he left the game after suffering a rib injury.

Thompson’s Dolphins Tenure

Following his rib injury, Thompson would only participate in two more snaps for the Dolphins as he came off the bench in a game where Miami had blown out the New England Patriots. Due to Thompson missing time with his injury that year, the Dolphins signed Tyler Huntley to be their quarterback, who then earned the backup position over Thompson. Huntley and Thompson were reunited this season as they were both backups to Lamar Jackson in Baltimore before Thompson’s injury.

Unfortunately for Thompson, Huntley’s addition in 2024 led to him getting released prior to the end of the regular season.

Despite that tumultuous season, Thompson did have some strong moments in Miami. After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he served as Miami’s starting quarterback during their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. While Miami could not upset their AFC East rival, the team did perform admirably as they lost 34-31.

Overall, Thompson appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins. He totaled 721 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.