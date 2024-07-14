Dolphins Predicted to Release Former Playoff Starting Quarterback

Skylar Thompson took over in a pinch for the Miami Dolphins late in the 2022 season, starting in the team’s wild-card playoff game and nearly leading an upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

Now, the third-year quarterback could be facing a fight for his spot on the team.

Reporter Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald predicted that Thompson would land on the outside of the roster bubble and may need to outshine a crowded group of quarterbacks to keep a spot on the active roster this summer. But Kelly added that starter Tua Tagovailoa’s uncertain contract situation could hand Thompson a big opportunity as training camp nears.

Rule Change Leaves Skylar Thompson Vulnerable

Kelly noted that a new rule allowing teams to elevate an emergency quarterback from the practice squad could add a new challenge for Thompson in making the final roster. He predicted that “Thompson must shine to keep his 53-man status.”

But Kelly added that Tagovailoa’s unresolved contract situation could give both Thompson and Mike White an opportunity to prove themselves once training camp opens later this month.

“Tagovailoa is engaged in a complicated negotiation for a long-term deal, and it’s possible he could limit — or sit out entirely — portions of training camp until a five- or six-year deal gets done that compensates him as if he’s a top-10 quarterback,” Kelly wrote. “Going that route could stress White and Thompson’s arm, but provide the Dolphins a thorough examination of both backups.”

Thompson already has some NFL experience under his belt, starting two games at the conclusion of the 2022 season when both Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater were out with injuries. He went 1-1 during that stretch, completing 57.1% of his passes for 534 yards with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions.

📆 A Year Ago Today: Miami Dolphins 31-34 Buffalo Bills (Wild Card Round) ➖ Skylar Thompson: 18/45, 220 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 44.7 passer rating

➖ Zach Sieler: 2 sacks, 1 scoop-and-score

➖ Jevon Holland: 10 tackles, 1 interception

➖ Jason Sanders: 3/3 FG, 2/2 XP#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/jBPf1kHTYM — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) January 15, 2024

Thompson then went to start in the wild card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, helping his team erase an early 17-point deficit to take a lead before the Bills came back to win 34-31.

White has also proven his value as a capable NFL quarterback. He appeared in 14 games over his three-year NFL career, including seven starts as a member of the New York Jets. He has a lifetime 62.6% completion rate, throwing for 2,219 yards with 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Dolphins also have rookie quarterback Gavin Hardison to compete for a spot behind Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa Could Get Big Payday

There is still time for Tagovailoa to resolve his contract situation before the team opens training camp on July 23. The team has been in contact with Tagovailoa’s camp and star receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke up to advocate for a new deal for the quarterback.

Hill pushed back against critics and shared some praise for his quarterback.

“A lot of guys on the team understand his value and understand that we need him,” Hill said, via Pro Football Talk. “We need his leadership, we need his mindset. The mindset that he brings into each and every week, it’s there, it’s like Terminator almost, man. I feel like he should be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Obviously save some room for me.”