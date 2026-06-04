Miami Dolphins Get Bad News on $8.2 Million Starter During Minicamp

The Miami Dolphins roster is currently an interesting combination of veterans looking for a fresh opportunity in the NFL, and unproven rookies.

While the team does possess a few star-caliber players like De’Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks and Aaron Brewer, the 2026 season will give many of those rookies and veterans opportunities they likely would not have received elsewhere.

Unfortunately, one of those veterans had a difficult start to his Miami Dolphins tenure as he was carted off during the second day of minicamp.

Miami Dolphins Lineman Carted Off

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Chris Perkins reported that offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was carted off during practice. Perkins wrote:

“Miami Dolphins veteran guard Jamaree Salyer, a candidate to be a top reserve and a dark horse to push for a starting job, left the field on a cart about midway through practice. The reason for his exit isn’t known.”

Regarding the injury, FanSided’s Eric Frosbutter wrote:

“It’s important to point out that during practices and camps, it is customary for teams to cart injured players off the field as a precautionary measure. If a player gets carted off in an actual game, there’s almost always reason for concern. In practice, however, that’s not necessarily the case. So, with a splash of hopium, hopefully, Salyer’s injury is more on the precautionary side.”

Salyer has appeared in 64 games in his NFL career and has started 40 games. He was previously drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. If Salyer does make Miami’s 53-man roster, his career earnings would total over $8.2 million, according to Spotrac.

Jamaree Salyer’s Dolphins Fit

When the Dolphins signed Salyer, Dante Collinelli wrote for Dolphins on SI: “When looking for potential offensive line help on the open market, it’s always nice when you can get a player with legitimate experience. Salyer has 40 career starts, and he’s played a decent amount of tackle and guard in that span.”

As things currently stand, the projected Miami Dolphins offensive line is likely: LT Patrick Paul, LG Kadyn Proctor, C Aaron Brewer, RG Jonah Savaiinaea, and RT Austin Jackson. Proctor is an unproven rookie and Savaiinaea struggled mightily at left guard last season, which led to him being moved back to his primary position in college football.

Hopefully, as Frosbutter wrote, Salyer being carted off was just a precautionary measure by the team. Otherwise, he likely would have been in direct competition for either Proctor or Savaiinaea at guard.

Miami’s starting guard from the regular-season opener last year, James Daniels, remains a free agent, but Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson believed that to be an unlikely option. Gibson wrote:

“Bringing in a veteran offensive lineman sounds like a good idea at first glance, but there are some issues with Daniels. When they brought him in for the 2025 season, a pectoral injury in September sidelined him for a while.

In the end, he only played three snaps. According to a report by the Sun Sentinel, the team believed he could return late in the season but Daniels ultimately refused. It made the decision to release him much easier to make, and it’s doubtful Miami would take a second chance on him.”