Disappointing Dolphins $11 Million Starter Put on Notice Before Week 1

If the Miami Dolphins want to exceed expectations in the 2026 season, it will likely have to be due to impressive performances from their young players.

While the team added 13 players in the 2026 NFL Draft, the new coaching staff will also try to develop some of last year’s rookies.

First-round pick Kenneth Grant is already on injured reserve and set to miss at least four games. The hope now is that last year’s second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea can improve drastically from his rookie season. While he managed to remain a starter for the Dolphins, one analyst has put him on notice prior to the team’s regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Miami Dolphins Starter Remains a Question Mark

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly listed his 10 lingering questions around the Miami Dolphins heading into the season. One of those questions is whether Savaiinaea could be a starting NFL guard.

Kelly wrote: “Savaiinaea, a former Arizona standout the Dolphins traded up to select in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, struggled massively last season. He was one of the worst rated offensive guards because of his inconsistent performances as a pass protector. Miami’s new coaching staff moved him from left to right guard, returning him to one of the positions for the Wildcats, and his performance seemingly stabilized. But we will see if Savaiinaea’s play continues to improve when the regular season arrives. There are limited options behind him considering rookie DJ Campbell doesn’t seem ready.”

Kelly is not exaggerating by saying that Savaiinaea struggled massively in 2025. Regarding his rookie season, Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker wrote: “Savaiinaea’s 28.4 overall PFF grade was the worst among any qualified guard by almost nine grading points. In fact, that mark carries historical perspective: It’s easily the lowest in a season by any guard to play 950 or more snaps in the 20 years of PFF data. Not only did Savaiinaea permit eight sacks and 45 pressures, but he also played to a poor 37.3 PFF run-blocking grade.”

The Miami Dolphins did bring in free agent Jamaree Salyer as potential competition for Savaiinaea this offseason. However, Salyer suffered a season-ending injury during training camp and was later released by the team.

Jonah Savaiinaea Put on Notice

Despite this, Savaiinaea’s long-term future as Miami’s starter is not secure. He was previously listed by CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles as the player who’s most on the hot seat in Miami. Pereles wrote: “Jonah Savaiinaea really struggled as a rookie, and now, with a new regime (GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, head coach Jeff Hafley) in town, the 2025 second-round pick will have to prove he belongs.

The Dolphins actually have the makings of a potentially solid offensive line, with All-Pro C Aaron Brewer, first-round rookie LG Kadyn Proctor and intriguing LT Patrick Paul as the highlights. Longtime RT Austin Jackson is solid when healthy.

Savaiinaea is the clear starter at right guard, but if he doesn’t improve significantly from his rookie season, he might not be there for long.”

After being drafted in the second round, the Dolphins signed Savaiinaea to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11 million contract.