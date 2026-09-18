49ers Coach Sends Strong Message on Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez

The Miami Dolphins opened the season with a disappointing 27-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite a brief third quarter rally, the Dolphins appeared like a young, inexperienced team for a majority of the game. Unfortunately, that showed in the final result.

However, there were some bright spots for the Dolphins during their season opener. Among them was the performance of two rookies. Wide receiver Caleb Douglas had an impressive debut, as he led the team in receiving yards. Meanwhile, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez led the team in tackles.

San Francisco 49ers Offensive Coordinator Sends Strong Message to Miami Dolphins Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez

Ahead of Miami’s Week 2 matchup, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak had some strong words about the rookie linebacker.

When asked about Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez leading the team in tackles, Kubiak replied, “Yeah, he’s going to be a heck of a player. You can tell they put a lot on him as far as their communication, as far as getting their people lined up. He’s a tackle machine and he’s like Fred how he can punch the ball. He’s a turnover machine. He’s only a rookie, but you can see a guy who’s going to be a really good player for a long time. So, he’s going to be a challenge on Sunday.”

Aside from leading the team in tackles, Rodriguez was also tasked with green-dot responsibilities, making him the only rookie defender to call plays in the 2026 opener.

While Miami’s defense struggled, particularly in the first half, it was a positive development to see Rodriguez live up to his draft status.

Jacob Rodriguez’s Performance

Regarding his performance, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona wrote:

“Rodriguez looked like he belonged immediately, leading Miami with 14 tackles, including five solo stops, while being the only rookie to handle green-dot responsibilities in his NFL debut.

The former quarterback’s instincts were apparent from the opening drive.

On one run, Rodriguez shifted to his left after recognizing a jet motion from Raiders receiver Tre Tucker. But once the ball was snapped and fullback Connor Heyward shot in the opposite direction as a lead blocker, Rodriguez immediately recognized the motion was a decoy, redirected and met Ashton Jeanty at the line.

Rodriguez was also targeted three times, allowing two receptions for just seven yards. His 83.8 Pro Football Focus coverage grade ranked 10th among qualifying linebackers, while his overall grade ranked fifth at the position.

While Rodriguez still earned a solid grade, one mistake that didn’t show up in PFF’s coverage numbers came when he tripped over a lineman while trying to keep up with Jeanty on a wheel route, leading to a receiving touchdown.”

Additionally, Carmona ranked Rodriguez as the second-best rookie on the team, behind only Caleb Douglas.

Now, Rodriguez will be responsible for slowing down a potent 49ers offense. Against the Raiders, Miami struggled to stop the run as Ashton Jeanty totaled over 100 rushing yards. Now, Miami will aim to do a better job in Week 2 as they face off against three-time All-Pro Christian McCaffrey.