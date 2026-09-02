Dolphins Handed Strong Message on QB Malik Willis

Expectations are not high for the Miami Dolphins in the 2026 regular season. This offseason, the Dolphins decided to reset their salary cap as they cut ties with most of their high-priced players and took on the most dead cap in the NFL.

However, that does not mean there’s no enthusiasm for the Dolphins this season. Aside from their exciting rookie class, the team will also feature a new quarterback in Malik Willis. Willis, who had success as Green Bay’s backup after previously struggling with the Titans, will now hope to cement his place as Miami’s franchise quarterback this season.

Despite his strong physical traits, Willis lacks experience, and so does his supporting cast, which is why he has received an unfortunate prediction.

Miami Dolphins Land Unfortunate Prediction

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon listed each wild card for every division. Gagnon described a ‘wild card’ team as a team that “could get hot and make a playoff run, but they could just as easily suffer a season-long meltdown resulting in a premium first-round pick.”

For the AFC East, Gagnon chose the Miami Dolphins. Gagnon seems to believe Miami could have a disastrous season, as he wrote: “Saddled with arguably the least-talented pass-catching group in the NFL and stuck behind an offensive line riddled with question marks, Willis struggles mightily in his first sustained run as a starter as a rebuilding team hits rock bottom.”

While the Dolphins missing the postseason and struggling is expected in 2026, Willis failing to develop would be a disappointment.

He was Miami’s lone free agent investment this offseason, as they signed him to a three-year, $67 million contract with $45 million guaranteed. While they could move off the contract if he does struggle mightily, as Gagnon suggested, it would result in even more dead cap for the Dolphins. Additionally, it would likely lead to having to invest a first-round pick in a quarterback in 2027.

That prediction would also likely mean that the rookie wide receiver trio of Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. failed to contribute. As a result, not only would the Dolphins have a need at the quarterback position but also in the wide receiver room.

Positive Prediction for the Miami Dolphins

Fortunately, with the Dolphins being a wild card according to Gagnon, things could also turn out well.

As far as the ceiling for Miami, Gagnon wrote: “New Dolphins head coach/former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley could immediately get into a groove with 27-year-old former third-round pick Malik Willis, who generated nine passing/rushing touchdowns to zero interceptions and posted a 134.6 passer rating in limited action the last two years in Green Bay. The result could be a competitive season and a wild-card opportunity for Miami.”

That result would certainly be more encouraging for the Dolphins. Even if the team fails to compete for a wild-card berth, leaving the 2026 season with an answer at the quarterback position would be massive for the Dolphins.

If Willis is able to replicate some of the success he had with the Packers, that would be an encouraging development for Miami’s future.