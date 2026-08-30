Dolphins Get Strong 1-Word Message on Packers Trade

The latest moves from the Miami Dolphins have indicated that the team did not feel comfortable with its quarterback situation aside from Malik Willis.

Despite a promising end to the 2025 season from seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers, who started the final three games of the regular season, Miami decided to trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick after he disappointed before suffering a groin injury in the preseason.

Then, the team released third- and fourth-string quarterbacks Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski. With the Dolphins needing a backup, they made yet another trade as they acquired Kyle McCord from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The trade was met with a strong reaction as one Dolphins analyst sent the team a one-word message.

Miami Dolphins Get Strong Message After Quarterback Trade

Following the news that the Miami Dolphins had acquired quarterback Kyle McCord, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly posted a GIF on X with the caption, “Excellent.”

After the Dolphins traded away Quinn Ewers, Kelly stated that McCord was the quarterback he wanted the team to bring in as Willis’ backup.

However, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart did not appear to be as ecstatic about Miami favoring McCord over Ewers. Poupart posted on X: “Went from a player with four career games and three starts to one who hasn’t played one regular season game … but does have a much higher ceiling.”

Poupart added: “At the risk of being “that guy,” Kyle McCord very well might become a good NFL QB, but if he was such a sure thing, do we honestly believe the Packers wouldn’t have just kept him … when their backup QB (Tyrod Taylor) is toward the end of his career. Oh, and would the Eagles simply have let him walk after one year?”

Kyle McCord Player Profile

McCord was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. McCord did not make the Eagles’ 53-man roster during the 2025 season as he spent the season on Philadelphia’s practice squad.

Prior to the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected the quarterback as a third- or fourth-round prospect. Zierlein wrote of McCord: “Pocket passer with good size who played in a high-volume, pro-passing scheme that should give him a head start as a pro. McCord was too inconsistent at Ohio State, relative to the talent around him, but he proved to be confident and productive last season at Syracuse without that same level of supporting talent. His fundamentals are usually solid and he plays with adequate poise in the face of pressure. He has enough arm to make window throws and push the ball around the field. McCord seeks to attack coverages vertically instead of operating as a “Checkdown Charlie.” While he can hit chunk throws, his decision-making and ball placement aren’t always good fits for his gunslinger mentality. His mobility inside and outside the pocket is average. McCord has good size, adequate talent and commendable resilience. He could find a home as a backup quarterback with modest upside.”

After the 2025 season, McCord signed a reserve/futures contract with the Green Bay Packers. McCord then impressed during the preseason and now finds himself as Miami’s primary backup quarterback to Malik Willis.