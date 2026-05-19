Dolphins HC Issues Strong Statement on De’Von Achane’s New Contract

The Miami Dolphins locked up one of their core pieces for their rebuild as general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan signed De’Von Achane to a four-year, $64 million contract extension.

Last season, Achane had 268 run snaps for the Dolphins, posting an 89.2 overall PFF grade, leading to 238 carries for 1,350 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 49 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, he played 429 pass snaps, resulting in 67 passes caught for 488 receiving yards, four touchdowns, and forcing 23 missed tackles.

With Achane under contract for the foreseeable future, Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media on May 19 and expressed his happiness that both sides were able to reach this agreement.

“I think it sends a good message when you have a player who was here on his first contract, and has produced and had success, to reward that player with a second contract,” Hafley said (h/t Pro Football Talk). “I know that’s important to Sully and I.

“It’s not like he just showed up after he signed his contract. So, excited that it’s done and he’ll be here going forward. He’s a great player and I’m really glad we have him.”

Despite being in trade speculation this offseason, Achane will be one of the faces of this Miami rebuild and a leader on a team that could have a challenging 2026 season.

Darren Waller Happy for De’Von Achane Getting Contract Extension

With Miami locking up its running back through the 2030 season, former Dolphins tight end Darren Waller shared his thoughts on the news during a May 14 appearance on “Yahoo Sports Daily.”

“I’m super excited for that dude,” Waller said. “Man, he’s an alien. He’s so talented. He was doing everything last year with a calm, poised approach, and nothing really got to him. Just off the freakish talent he has, that man deserves every penny. I know his agent as well. Really cool for him. He deserves every penny, probably even more.”

Kadyn Proctor Is Ready to Block for De’Von Achane

Furthermore, instead of trading Achane for draft picks, the Dolphins also invested in their offensive line this offseason. With the first round pick, Miami selected former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, who is eager to help open running lanes for Achane.

“It’s going to feel so good, man,” Proctor said (h/t Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN). “Knowing that you’re blocking for a guy that makes your job easier, you just sustain your block for as long as you can and give effort and have that grit and toughness. He’s going to make plays. He’s a great running back, fast as hell, and I can’t wait to block for him.”

It will be interesting to see how Achane performs this upcoming season as he’ll also have a new QB in Malik Willis. Nonetheless, as the Dolphins’ passing game has many question marks with a new signal-caller and several young pass catchers, Hafley and the team will likely lean heavily on the running game as the air attack figures out its situation.