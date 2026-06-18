Dolphins Get Strong Stefon Diggs Take Amid Commanders Speculation

One of the major concerns for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2026 NFL season is their wide receiver position. While the Dolphins drafted several pass catchers, they are still rookies, and replacing the production left behind by Jaylen Waddle and even Tyreek Hill might be too much to ask to start the season.

As a result, should the Dolphins consider looking at the veteran free agent market before training camp gets underway? Now with OTAs and mandatory minicamp over, there’s a brief break for players ahead of training camp, and CBS Sports’ Mike Renner believes Diggs to Miami makes sense for both parties.

“I think Stefon Diggs, the person, would want to most go to the Miami Dolphins for a couple of reasons: One, obviously, he infamously likes to spend time in Miami, but two, he could still be a number one wide receiver there,” Renner said on the June 17 edition of “CBS Sports HQ.”

“If he goes pretty much anywhere else in the NFL, he’s a two, he’s a three, he’s an afterthought. But you look at this Dolphins receiving corps. There is no one stopping Stefon Diggs from getting the bulk of the targets. You got Jalen Tolbert, you got Tutu Atwell, you got Malik Washington, and then you got three rookies who were drafted in the third round or later.

“It’s basically, he signs there, he is their best option. Now, they’re probably going to run a lot. They may not be a high-volume passing offense, but for Stefon Diggs himself, at nearly 33 years old now, he could still be the guy somewhere in Miami.”

Would Saints or Commanders Make Sense for Stefon Diggs?

Meanwhile, in the same segment, JP Acosta noted that a move to the Washington Commanders or the New Orleans Saints would be ideal for Diggs.

“I think the Commanders would be really interesting [and] that would give [Diggs] a lot of opportunities to create as a receiver and still have that separation. He would be a really nice fit for the New Orleans Saints. I say the Saints because I’m still not super sold on the longevity and health of Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson, their first-round draft pick.

“They added another guy in Bryce Lance as a receiver in this year’s draft who’s more of a specialist. But I think as Stefon Diggs sort of ages gracefully into a WR1B, WR2, WR3 role, I think for the Saints, who could just use as many bodies as possible in that receiver room.”

What Would Stefon Diggs Bring to the Dolphins?

Last season for the New England Patriots, Diggs played 450 pass snaps, earning him an 87.5 overall PFF grade. The 32-year-old hauled in 85 receptions on 100 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 11.9 yards per reception on the season and generated 363 yards after the catch.

Despite his age, Diggs appears to have plenty of football left in the tank after his production from last season. It will be interesting to see what decision he makes and which team has a serious interest in him as he looks to continue his NFL career