Dolphins Projected to Cut Ties With Former Second-Round Pick After Minicamp

One of the biggest unknowns for the Miami Dolphins in the 2026 season is which receiving options will step up and cement themselves as the primary weapons for new quarterback Malik Willis.

After Willis signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the team, it appeared that the Dolphins offense would remain a speed-oriented offense which revolved around De’Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle and Willis’ dual-threat skillset. However, Miami then traded Waddle to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a first-round pick.

While the return for Waddle was significant, it also created a hole in Miami’s wide receiver room. Instead of drafting one player in the first two rounds, or signing a big name free agent, Miami opted to add a large number of players at a low cost.

The team signed veterans Tutu Atwell, Jalen Reagor and Terrace Marshall Jr. to veteran minimum contracts, hoping that one of those players that had previously been selected in the first or second round of the NFL Draft would step up and live up to their potential with the Dolphins. However, one Dolphins analyst has now predicted that a former second-round pick will fail to make the team.

Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection

After finishing their offseason program, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart revealed his 53-man roster projection for the Miami Dolphins 2026 season.

For the wide receiver room, Poupart projected the Dolphins to go with: Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr., Malik Washington and Theo Wease Jr.

Poupart wrote of the group: “The notable name here is Bell, and our best prediction at this time is he’ll wind up starting the regular season on PUP. Remember GM Jon-Eric Sullivan’s comments after the draft that the Bell selection was made with the future in mind and not necessarily 2026. There’s no reason to rush him back from his November ACL injury.”

One of the notable names left off the team by Poupart is former second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Player Profile

Don’t sleep on Terrace Marshall Jr. I am told https://t.co/RmRB8P9HDF — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 14, 2026

Marshall was previously selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Marshall Jr. had previously been a member of the LSU wide receiver room which featured Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Unfortunately, Marshall did not live up to his draft status with the Panthers as he had only one receiving touchdown in three seasons in Carolina. His best season came in 2022, when he totaled 490 receiving yards on an impressive 17.5 yards per reception. After three seasons with the Panthers, Marshall has since signed with the 49ers, Raiders and Eagles. He failed to make the final roster for all three teams, and did not see regular season action as a member of the Eagles in 2025, but was a member of their practice squad.

Despite Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly previously posting on X: “Don’t sleep on Terrace Marshall Jr. I am told,” Poupart does not seem to believe that Marshall Jr. will be making the team’s final roster, which would mark the second consecutive season Marshall has not been on an NFL roster.