Hi, Subscriber

Terron Armstead’s Retirement Forces Dolphins to Reshuffle Offensive Line Plans

  • 11 Shares
  • Updated
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Terron Armstead #72 of the Miami Dolphins is introduced prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era along the offensive line following the retirement of veteran left tackle Terron Armstead. After a decorated 12-year NFL career, including three impactful seasons in Miami, Armstead officially called it quits, creating an immediate need for the Dolphins to retool up front ahead of the 2025 season.

Veteran Presence Lost as Armstead Steps Away

Armstead signed with the Dolphins in 2022 on a five-year, $75 million deal, expected to serve as the anchor of Miami’s offensive line and a veteran leader for a young roster. Despite recurring injuries, Armstead remained a stabilizing force. He fought through a degenerative knee condition so severe that doctors recommended knee replacement surgery. Even under those conditions, the five-time Pro Bowler continued to suit up and produce at a high level, offering leadership both on and off the field.

Ultimately, the physical toll proved too great. Armstead told reporters that the retirement decision was based on long-term health and family priorities. “It’s been a hell of a ride,” he shared in his retirement announcement. “But it’s time to turn the page.”

Pro Football Network reported that Armstead played through damage that may require future surgical correction — a testament to his toughness but also a sign that stepping away was the right move.

Miami Must Now Fill a Critical Void

With Armstead no longer protecting the blind side of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins face a critical question: Who takes over at left tackle?

One internal candidate is 2024 second-round draft pick Patrick Paul. The former Houston standout was drafted to develop behind Armstead, and now his opportunity may come sooner than expected. Paul has the physical tools — standing 6-foot-7 with a massive wingspan — but will need to adapt quickly to the speed of NFL defenses.

Another factor to keep an eye on is that Tagovailoa is a lefty, so his blind spot is actually at right tackle. Could Paul be moved to right tackle?

Miami could also look externally to add competition and experience. The 2025 NFL Draft provides potential options, or general manager Chris Grier may explore trade or free-agent avenues to secure a proven veteran. Regardless, addressing the position is essential for protecting Tagovailoa and ensuring the offense remains productive in a competitive AFC East.

Looking Ahead

Armstead leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, resilience, and leadership. His retirement creates a gap that won’t be easily filled — not just in talent but in presence. The Dolphins must now act quickly and strategically to solidify the offensive line and protect their franchise quarterback heading into a pivotal 2025 campaign.

Lake Lewis Jr Lake Lewis Jr. is an NFL and Washington Commanders Insider, as well as a contributing NFL Analyst for ABC and CBS Television. He hosts The Lake Lewis Jr. Show on YouTube, most leading podcast platforms, and several terrestrial radio stations. Lewis attended Penn State University where he majored in Communications and also attended Georgetown University as part of a post-bachelors Pre-Med program. Follow him @LakeLewisJr on social media for more NFL coverage. More about Lake Lewis Jr

Read More

Miami Dolphins Players

De'Von Achane's headshot D. Achane
Jake Bailey's headshot J. Bailey
Quinton Bell's headshot Q. Bell
Tarik Black's headshot T. Black
Ethan Bonner's headshot E. Bonner
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Will Bradley-King's headshot W. Bradley-King
Aaron Brewer's headshot A. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jordyn Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Pharaoh Brown's headshot P. Brown
Artie Burns's headshot A. Burns
Elijah Campbell's headshot E. Campbell
Jackson Carman's headshot J. Carman
Bradley Chubb's headshot B. Chubb
Jordan Colbert's headshot J. Colbert
Tanner Conner's headshot T. Conner
Bump Cooper's headshot B. Cooper
Braeden Daniels's headshot B. Daniels
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Matt Dickerson's headshot M. Dickerson
Tyrel Dodson's headshot T. Dodson
Storm Duck's headshot S. Duck
Liam Eichenberg's headshot L. Eichenberg
Dee Eskridge's headshot D. Eskridge
Erik Ezukanma's headshot E. Ezukanma
Neil Farrell's headshot N. Farrell
Blake Ferguson's headshot B. Ferguson
Willie Gay's headshot W. Gay
Cameron Goode's headshot C. Goode
Ryan Hayes's headshot R. Hayes
Julian Hill's headshot J. Hill
Tyreek Hill's headshot T. Hill
Chasen Hines's headshot C. Hines
Alec Ingold's headshot A. Ingold
Dequan Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Austin Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Isaiah Johnson's headshot I. Johnson
Benito Jones's headshot B. Jones
Mohamed Kamara's headshot M. Kamara
Kader Kohou's headshot K. Kohou
Jason Maitre's headshot J. Maitre
Bayron Matos's headshot B. Matos
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Derrick McLendon's headshot D. McLendon
Patrick McMorris's headshot P. McMorris
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
Andrew Meyer's headshot A. Meyer
Grayson Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Patrick Paul's headshot P. Paul
Jaelan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Jalen Ramsey's headshot J. Ramsey
Chop Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Hayden Rucci's headshot H. Rucci
Jason Sanders's headshot J. Sanders
Zach Sieler's headshot Z. Sieler
Jonnu Smith's headshot J. Smith
Cam Smith's headshot C. Smith
Kion Smith's headshot K. Smith
Ryan Stonehouse's headshot R. Stonehouse
Tua Tagovailoa's headshot T. Tagovailoa
Channing Tindall's headshot C. Tindall
Jaylen Waddle's headshot J. Waddle
Tahj Washington's headshot T. Washington
Malik Washington's headshot M. Washington
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's headshot N. Westbrook-Ikhine
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Jaylen Wright's headshot J. Wright

Comments

Terron Armstead’s Retirement Forces Dolphins to Reshuffle Offensive Line Plans

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x