Terron Armstead’s Retirement Forces Dolphins to Reshuffle Offensive Line Plans

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era along the offensive line following the retirement of veteran left tackle Terron Armstead. After a decorated 12-year NFL career, including three impactful seasons in Miami, Armstead officially called it quits, creating an immediate need for the Dolphins to retool up front ahead of the 2025 season.

Veteran Presence Lost as Armstead Steps Away

Armstead signed with the Dolphins in 2022 on a five-year, $75 million deal, expected to serve as the anchor of Miami’s offensive line and a veteran leader for a young roster. Despite recurring injuries, Armstead remained a stabilizing force. He fought through a degenerative knee condition so severe that doctors recommended knee replacement surgery. Even under those conditions, the five-time Pro Bowler continued to suit up and produce at a high level, offering leadership both on and off the field.

Ultimately, the physical toll proved too great. Armstead told reporters that the retirement decision was based on long-term health and family priorities. “It’s been a hell of a ride,” he shared in his retirement announcement. “But it’s time to turn the page.”

Pro Football Network reported that Armstead played through damage that may require future surgical correction — a testament to his toughness but also a sign that stepping away was the right move.

Miami Must Now Fill a Critical Void

With Armstead no longer protecting the blind side of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins face a critical question: Who takes over at left tackle?

One internal candidate is 2024 second-round draft pick Patrick Paul. The former Houston standout was drafted to develop behind Armstead, and now his opportunity may come sooner than expected. Paul has the physical tools — standing 6-foot-7 with a massive wingspan — but will need to adapt quickly to the speed of NFL defenses.

Another factor to keep an eye on is that Tagovailoa is a lefty, so his blind spot is actually at right tackle. Could Paul be moved to right tackle?

Miami could also look externally to add competition and experience. The 2025 NFL Draft provides potential options, or general manager Chris Grier may explore trade or free-agent avenues to secure a proven veteran. Regardless, addressing the position is essential for protecting Tagovailoa and ensuring the offense remains productive in a competitive AFC East.

Looking Ahead

Armstead leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, resilience, and leadership. His retirement creates a gap that won’t be easily filled — not just in talent but in presence. The Dolphins must now act quickly and strategically to solidify the offensive line and protect their franchise quarterback heading into a pivotal 2025 campaign.