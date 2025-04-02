The Tua Tagovailoa Dilemma: Can Miami Afford to Roll the Dice Again?

The Miami Dolphins are among a dozen or so NFL teams that feel confident in their starting quarterback. They have Tua Tagovailoa, a 27-year-old signal-caller entering his prime. Drafted fifth overall in 2020 out of Alabama, Tagovailoa has solidified himself as Miami’s best quarterback since the days of Dan Marino. His performance has been All-Star caliber, earning him the AFC’s starting quarterback spot in the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel, while speaking to media at the NFL’s owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida sounded like a coach who isn’t ready to give up on his young star quarterback. McDaniel mentioned that Tagovailoa likes the environment that surrounds him in continuing to play for the Dolphins.

“Tua has found. Tua has found that this environment helped him through that process,” McDaniel said. “As coaches, we want to offer literally everything to his game, and I’m excited about where he’s at based on him.”

However, if you’re a Dolphins fan, there’s an undeniable concern.

Despite his success, Tagovailoa’s history of concussions casts a shadow over his future. According to the Palm Beach Post, he has suffered four concussions—one in college and three in the NFL—raising serious durability questions. In his five-year career, he has played a full regular season only once. Each time he drops back to pass or scrambles out of the pocket, there’s an uneasy feeling that one hit could alter his career and Miami’s season.

New Insurance in the QB Room

To provide insurance, the Dolphins recently acquired former first-round pick Zach Wilson from the Denver Broncos to serve as Tagovailoa’s backup. The hope is that Wilson never has to take the field, but given Tagovailoa’s injury history, that’s far from a guarantee.

Miami holds the 13th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. While they have pressing needs on the defensive line, offensive guard, and possibly safety, following Javon Holland’s free-agency departure to the New York Giants, the question remains about the long-term health of Tagovailoa.

Should the Dolphins Draft a Quarterback?

The Dolphins are a legitimate playoff contender when Tagovailoa is healthy, but his injury risk leaves the franchise one play away from an abrupt reset. Banking the team’s long-term success on his ability to stay healthy is a gamble. A smart move would be to implement a succession plan that could start with drafting a young quarterback in the first round if a top prospect unexpectedly falls to them.

If Miami were to take that approach, the rookie could develop as the third-string QB behind Tagovailoa and Wilson, learning the offense without the immediate pressure to play. Ideally, he wouldn’t need to see the field in 2025 at all, making the investment a forward-thinking one.

Drafting a quarterback early would also send a strong message to the locker room—it would show that the Dolphins’ leadership is thinking about sustained success, not just short-term playoff pushes. Players and fans alike deserve that level of foresight from ownership and the front office.

At some point, the Dolphins must address the question lingering in every fan’s mind: What happens if Tagovailoa goes down again? If the draft board falls unexpectedly, that decision might come sooner than expected—perhaps next month in Green Bay, when Miami hands in its selection.