Three Miami Dolphins Poised for Breakout Performances in 2025

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the 2025 NFL season, several players are positioned to take significant steps forward. With a focus on talent development and strategic acquisitions, the Dolphins have built a roster that features potential breakout stars. Here are three players to watch closely this season.

Mohamed Kamara: Emerging Defensive Force

Linebacker Mohamed Kamara enters his second year with the Dolphins as a prime candidate for a breakout season. Despite seeing limited action in his rookie campaign—participating in only 26 snaps—Kamara’s relentless motor and field awareness have drawn attention from analysts and coaches alike. According to Pro Football Focus, Kamara is the Dolphins’ top breakout prospect for 2025, based on his college performance and flashes of potential in his rookie year.

Kamara’s ability to generate pressure in the backfield was evident during his time at Colorado State, where he recorded 13 sacks in his final collegiate season. His speed off the edge and high football IQ make him a valuable asset in Miami’s defensive rotation. If Kamara secures increased playing time, he could develop into a key pass-rusher and impact player for the Dolphins’ defense in 2025.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Strengthening the Receiving Corps

The Dolphins bolstered their offense by signing wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a two-year deal during the 2025 free agency period. Previously with the Tennessee Titans, Westbrook-Ikhine set career highs in the 2024 season with 497 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. At 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, he provides a physical presence in the receiving corps that complements the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

With defenses primarily focused on containing Hill and Waddle, Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to benefit from favorable matchups in single coverage. His reliable hands and red-zone efficiency could make him a valuable secondary target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. If he builds strong chemistry with Tagovailoa, Westbrook-Ikhine has the potential to deliver a career-best season in 2025.

K.J. Britt: Fortifying the Linebacker Unit

Linebacker K.J. Britt, acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is poised to enhance Miami’s defensive toughness. Known for his aggressive playing style and exceptional run-stopping abilities, Britt is expected to bring a physical edge to the Dolphins’ defense. His run-through-a-wall mentality and high football IQ align with the Dolphins’ desire to increase their defensive intensity.

Britt’s impact was evident in his final season with the Buccaneers, where he posted 56 tackles and six tackles for loss despite limited snaps. Now in a system that values his skill set, Britt could emerge as a crucial contributor in Miami’s linebacker rotation. If given the opportunity, he has the potential to be a major factor in Miami’s ability to stop the run and control the line of scrimmage.

The 2025 season presents an opportunity for these three players to make a significant impact on the Dolphins’ roster. Kamara’s pass-rushing potential, Westbrook-Ikhine’s ability to complement the receiving corps, and Britt’s physical defensive presence collectively strengthen the Dolphins’ depth chart. Their development and contributions will be key factors in Miami’s pursuit of success as they look to compete at the highest level in the AFC.