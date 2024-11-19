Former Dolphins QB Tim Boyle Inks New Contract With NFC Team: Report

Veteran quarterback Tim Boyle, who appeared in two games for the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 season, has a new home. The Record’s Art Stapleton reported on November 19 that Boyle signed a deal to join the New York Giants practice squad.

“Giants are signing QB Tim Boyle to the practice squad, per source,” Stapleton tweeted. “Worked out today.”

Boyle made two relief appearances for the Dolphins this season. First, in Week 3, he attempted 13 passes against the Seattle Seahawks after Skylar Thompson left with a rib injury.

Then in Week 7, Boyle replaced Tyler Huntley, who sustained a shoulder injury.

In those two games, Boyle completed 15 of 26 passes (57.7%) for 153 yards. He had zero touchdowns and no interceptions along with 10 rushing yards.

Ex-Dolphins QB Tim Boyle Finds New Home With New York Giants

The Giants added Boyle to their practice squad a day after the organization announced its plan to bench quarterback Daniel Jones.

Tommy DeVito will start behind center for the Giants in Week 12. But the team is apparently not going to allow Jones to be active on another game day. If Jones suffers an injury, he will receive a 2025 injury guarantee in his contract.

“Drew Lock will serve as DeVito’s backup, an indication that not triggering Jones’ 2025 injury guarantee was a central factor in the decision to bench the former No. 6 pick,” wrote Pro Football Rumors’ Adam La Rose.

Adding Boyle will give the Giants extra insurance to guarantee Jones won’t see the field again in 2024.

The Giants will be Boyle’s seventh team in his seven-year NFL career. He began his journey in the league as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Boyle made his NFL regular season debut the following season during Week 7. He made his first start for the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season.

With the Lions, Boyle started three contests in 2021. He also started twice last year for the New York Jets. Boyle has posted an 0-5 record as a starter.

In addition to the Dolphins, Boyle made a relief appearance with the Chicago Bears in 2022.

In 22 NFL games, Boyle has completed 61.7% of his passes for 4 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He played college football at UConn and Eastern Kentucky.

Dolphins QB Situation Heading Into Week 12

Boyle became available to sign with another team when Miami released him on October 26. The Dolphins made that move when Tua Tagovailoa completed his recovery from his latest concussion.

Last year, Boyle started two games in place of an injured Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins elected to go with Thompson and Huntley instead of Boyle when Tagovailoa was sidelined in the first half of 2024.

Entering Week 12, Thompson is the backup quarterback to Tagovailoa. Huntley is on Miami’s practice squad.

The Dolphins will face two of the teams Boyle once played for in an NFL regular season game — the Packers and Jets — late this season. Miami will play New York in both Weeks 14 and 18.

But the Dolphins will not see Boyle and the Giants during the stretch run this year.

Similar to other situations he’s been in, a couple quarterbacks in front of Boyle will have to suffer an injury for him to see the field in New York.