Trade Pitch Sees Dolphins Part Ways With $11 Million Starter

Last season, the Miami Dolphins’ 2-7 start resulted in the team becoming sellers at the trade deadline.

While the team ultimately opted to retain veteran players like Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick for the remainder of the season, the team did move edge defender Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick.

Unlike last season, this version of the Miami Dolphins does not appear to have many moveable pieces that the team could flip for draft assets. However, one of the veterans who performed well in Week 2 has been listed by an analyst as a player who could be on the trade block heading into Week 3.

Trade Pitch Sees Miami Dolphins Part Ways With Josh Uche

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Miami Dolphins pass rusher Josh Uche as a player who might be on the trade block.

Knox wrote: “The Miami Dolphins haven’t looked very competitive through the first two weeks of the season, which is pretty much what was expected of them. Miami jettisoned most of its high-profile players in the offseason and focused on adding younger talent.

The Dolphins’ focus in 2026 should be on evaluating players like 27-year-old quarterback Malik Willis, second-year guard Jonah Savaiinaea, and rookie tackle Kadyn Proctor. At some point, they should consider moving more veterans and fully embracing the youth movement.

Edge-defender Josh Uche just turned 28 and is one of the veteran leaders on Miami’s defense. However, he’s also set to be a free agent in the spring and should draw interest from contenders in need of pass-rushing help on the trade market.

Uche has played 51 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps this season and has recorded 10 tackles and one tackle for loss.”

Uche signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Dolphins this offseason. He has previously played with the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Knox predicted his value to be a 2027 conditional sixth-round pick.

Josh Uche’s 2026 Season

Evidenced by Miami’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, where the team played without its primary pass rusher Chop Robinson, the Dolphins have struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Without Robinson, Uche was Miami’s highest-graded defender by Pro Football Focus against the 49ers. While he struggled with his run defense, he was graded as an above-average pass rusher.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins have not been in many situations where their pass rushers can go after the quarterback. Miami has not possessed a lead at any point this season, making life harder for a traditional pass-rusher like Uche.

Now, Miami must evaluate whether potential compensation like a sixth-round pick is enough to lose one of their starting edge defenders. Uche is set to be a free agent, but Miami will have cap space to re-sign him after the season if the veteran impresses the remainder of the season.

With the New England Patriots in 2022, Uche totaled 11.5 sacks. While he has not had that same impact since, his two games with the Dolphins have been encouraging despite the lack of sacks. Uche has totaled over $11 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.