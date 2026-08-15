Troy Aikman’s Dolphins Role Leads to Restrictions From NFL

The Miami Dolphins are entering 2026 looking like a completely different team from when we last saw them in Week 18 of the 2025 campaign. From top to bottom, the Dolphins have undergone changes, and while expectations aren’t high for the upcoming season, the hope is that this new rebuild will lead to more success in the future.

As part of Miami’s offseason of change, the team brought Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman in to work for it as a consultant. Aikman also works as a color commentator for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast, and understandably, concerns about his two gigs quickly arose. After facing a similar problem with Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL has made a decision to impose the same restrictions he faces on Aikman.

Troy Aikman Set to Face Same Restrictions as Tom Brady After Joining Dolphins

Play

Last season, the NFL faced a potential conflict of interest involving Brady. The future Hall of Famer recently took on work with Fox Sports as a color commentator, but he was also officially approved as a minority owner of the Raiders ahead of the season. Essentially, some folks were worried Brady could receive insider information from his work as a broadcaster that he could then use to help Las Vegas.

The league stepped in and placed some restrictions on Brady’s work as a broadcaster that ensured he wouldn’t be able to give the Raiders any sort of leg up on their competitors. With Aikman, who is working as a consultant for the Dolphins, the NFL has found itself in the same spot it was in last year with Brady, even if their roles with their respective teams aren’t the same.

Aikman isn’t as involved with Miami as Brady is with Las Vegas (at least on the surface), but the NFL can’t take any chances. As a result, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Mark Maske of Front Office Sports that the league will impose the same restrictions that Brady faced last year on Aikman, with the Raiders minority owner also still being subjected to these rules in 2026.

“The same parameters that pertained to Tom last season will continue this year and also will apply to Troy,” McCarthy said. “Both may attend production meetings virtually but will have no access to practice facilities or practices. They may conduct interviews outside team facilities with football personnel and players. They could conduct the interview at the team hotel in an area separate from other football personnel. They could broadcast games involving their own club.”

Troy Aikman Will Continue Working With Dolphins in 2026

Initially, it seemed like Aikman would only be helping the Dolphins with their search for a new general manager, but he is going to continue helping out in a consulting role with the team. The league is perfectly fine with that, but that’s going to limit his work as a broadcaster to an extent, but Aikman is a veteran in this field, so it shouldn’t impact him too much.

Miami will be thrilled to have Aikman’s football expertise and connections around the league at its disposal, especially as it begins a long and winding path back towards playoff contention. The first year of Aikman’s new setup may be a bit awkward, but just as the Dolphins are taking their time with their rebuild, he will have ample opportunities to figure things out.