Tua’s $3 Million Mansion for Sale, Fueling Retirement Speculation

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put his $3 million Florida mansion on the market a little more than two weeks ago, fueling speculation about his future. After he suffered two concussions in 2022, he had a third concussion in September 2024, causing many to wonder if he should retire before risking a serious, potentially life-threatening, head injury.

So, when Charlie Lankston of Realtor.com wrote up a blog post about Tagovailoa’s luxurious, five-bedroom waterfront mansion going up for sale inside Long Lake Ranches in Davie, Florida, it ignited discussions about whether or not the star signal caller would hang them up.

Tua has denied that he’s leaving the game.

“It never stuck in my mind that I was ever thinking of retiring,” he said in November. “Whether the doctors told me that or not, it would have just been information for me.”

It sounds like a really nice place

As one would imagine, Tua’s house is pretty sweet.

“The expansive property, which is described as a “stunning waterfront estate” in its listing, is located inside Long Lake Ranches, a gated community that sits about 25 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where the Dolphins play their home games,” Lankston writes.

“Long Lake Ranches boasts a number of high-end amenities for residents to enjoy, including a fitness center; a clubhouse; nature and horseback trails; and pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts.

“There are, according to the community’s website, just 240 single-family homes inside the neighborhood, which is guarded 24 hours a day.

“Tagovailoa’s property is, according to the listing, “one of Long Lake Ranches’ most impressive lakefront lots,” offering 0.8 acres of land as well as “spectacular” water views.”

But, plenty of people are still going to wonder

The idea that he’s going to sell his house hasn’t prompted any speculation of a trade. In the 2024 offseason, he signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension. Between his large contract and spotty health history, it’s tough to imagine any team trading for the 27-year old.

Jack McKessy of USA Today detailed his lengthy list of injuries.

“Four weeks after he took over the Dolphins’ starting job in 2020, his rookie season, the Tagovailoa jammed his thumb during practice and had to miss a game,” McKessy writes.

“In 2021, the then-second-year quarterback fractured several ribs in a Week 2 game against the Bills, causing him to miss the next three games.

“The 2022 season was Tagovailoa’s worst year for injuries yet.

“In a Week 3 game against the Bills, the signal-caller left the game after taking a hit then stumbling to the ground while trying to walk back to the huddle. He eventually returned from what the Dolphins called a back injury, though the NFLPA raised concerns that Miami might have violated concussion protocols in the game.

“One week later, Tagovailoa hit his head hard when taking a sack against the Bengals in the second quarter. He demonstrated a “fencing response” after the hit – a response to traumatic brain injury symptomized by unnaturally flexed hands and curled fingers – and later told reporters it left him unconscious. The quarterback went to the hospital for the head and neck injuries he suffered. Tagovailoa returned to the field after missing two games.

“On Christmas Day 2022, the Dolphins’ starter played the entirety of his team’s Week 16 game against the Packers. One day later, Miami announced that Tagovailoa was entering the NFL’s concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms. He missed the final two games of the season.”

Then, of course, he suffered that concussion in September of 2024 that cost him four games. He missed two more late in the season with a hip injury.

But, if someone is looking for a nice waterfront property near Miami, tell them to schedule an appointment.