Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa May Get Another Starting Opportunity With NFC Team

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again healthy as he returned to practice and was active during the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury days before the regular season opener, where he was set to start for Atlanta. Unfortunately, his oblique injury resulted in the quarterback missing the first two weeks, and by the time he returned, Michael Penix Jr. had been named the Falcons’ starter.

After Penix Jr. impressed during his first start of the season on Thursday night, the chances of Tagovailoa returning to the starting lineup have certainly decreased. However, there is a chance that he may get another opportunity elsewhere. Miami’s former quarterback has now been linked to an NFC team that may need a quarterback after their starter went down.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Named Potential Option for New York Giants

During Week 2, the New York Giants lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the year as he underwent season-ending surgery after departing New York’s game against the Rams with a knee injury.

While the Giants do have experienced quarterback Jameis Winston on the roster, he underwhelmed filling in for Dart against the Rams. As a result, former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named as a potential option for the Giants.

The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy included Tagovailoa as a potential trade candidate for the Giants, as he wrote: “Yes, he’s injury-prone. Yes, he reportedly was brutal in the preseason. But the Dolphins are footing his enormous salary, so it won’t cost the Giants much in money or assets.”

Despite Tagovailoa’s declining play and injury history, he does have more recent success as a starter than Jameis Winston. Winston has not started double-digit games since the 2019 season, where he threw for over 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, but also had 30 interceptions.

Since then, Winston has started 19 games and has gone 8-11.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Track Record

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa still has a strong record as a starter despite his struggles in 2025. Since the 2022 season, Tagovailoa has a 31-24 record and has thrown 93 touchdowns to only 44 interceptions.

While Tagovailoa’s struggles with the Dolphins in the 2025 season led to him being benched for the final three regular season games and his subsequent release, he is not that far removed from being a capable starter. Even during the 2024 season, when he struggled with a concussion and a hip injury, he was effective when he was on the field. That season, Tagovailoa led the NFL in completion percentage and had a 101.4 passer rating while leading the team to a 6-5 record in his 11 starts.

Due to his injury history and difficult 2025 season, Tagovailoa’s trade value may be at an all-time low. However, as Dunleavy mentioned, he would come at low cost for the New York Giants since the Miami Dolphins are paying nearly all of his contract in 2026. At this point, the Giants may take a flyer on the former Dolphins Pro Bowl quarterback.