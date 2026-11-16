Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Bad News After Week 10

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins started the 29th different quarterback since Hall of Famer Dan Marino retired.

Kyle McCord made his first career start in place of Malik Willis, who went on injured reserve after aggravating his groin injury during the team’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Willis was signed by the Dolphins to replace quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa served as Miami’s primary starter since the 2021 season, but his performance declined drastically during the 2025 season, which resulted in him getting benched and subsequently released this offseason.

Now, Tagovailoa has received some bad news after Week 10.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Gets Bad News After Week 10

After being released from the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was set to compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting spot. Despite struggling in the preseason and training camp, Tagovailoa was named Atlanta’s starter prior to Week 1 of the regular season as Penix was deemed not ready to return from his ACL injury he suffered in the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, days before he was set to make his Falcons debut, Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury, which kept him out for the first few weeks of the season. By the time Tagovailoa made his return, the Falcons had named Michael Penix the team’s starter.

While Penix had some success earlier in the season, Atlanta’s quarterback has struggled. Penix has now thrown six interceptions and only one touchdown over the past three games. Despite this, the Falcons are sticking with Penix over Tagovailoa.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi posted on X: “Stefanski: Confident in Mike. He’ll be better just like all of us will be better. #Falcons”

Tua Tagovailoa’s Role

SBNation’s Kevin Knight posted on X: “Since winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Michael Penix Jr. has been one of the worst QBs in the NFL.”

Additionally, former quarterback Matt Ryan, who currently serves as the Falcons’ president of football operations, said of Michael Penix prior to Atlanta’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, “He can play, there’s no question about it.”

Tagovailoa has appeared in only one game for the Falcons this season. He came in relief for Penix during an overtime game against the Baltimore Ravens. During overtime, Tagovailoa threw a game-ending interception.

Last season with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa threw a career-high 15 interceptions before being benched after 14 starts.

Overall, Tagovailoa started 77 games for the Miami Dolphins, which ranks fourth-most in franchise history. While his tenure ended poorly, he did lead the league in passing yards during his Pro Bowl 2023 season. Miami also reached the playoffs twice with Tagovailoa as the team’s starter. He was unable to play in the 2022 Wild Card round as he suffered a concussion a few weeks before the end of the season.