Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Bleak Update Before Week 2

Perhaps the worst decision the Miami Dolphins have made in the 2020s has been giving Tua Tagovailoa a four-year, $212 million extension despite the quarterback having a year plus his fifth-year option remaining on his contract.

Two years after the team agreed to the extension, they released the former Pro Bowl quarterback as his injury issues resurfaced during the 2024 season and his performance declined drastically in 2025, which led to his benching.

While Tagovailoa no longer plays for the Dolphins, he is still having an impact on the team as he represents the largest salary cap hit in the 2026 season. Tagovailoa had over $54 million guaranteed for the 2026 season, but the team decided they should move on regardless. Now, Tagovailoa’s issues appear to be impacting his time on the Falcons.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Does Not Practice

Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) officially doesn't practice again Thursday. https://t.co/w6XOEGKGh0 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 17, 2026

Underdog NFL posted on X: “Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) officially doesn’t practice again Thursday.”

The former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was previously announced as the Falcons’ starter for Week 1, but he suffered an oblique injury days before they were getting set to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush was the starter, but struggled.

With Michael Penix Jr.’s status still up in the air as he continues to recover from an ACL tear that he suffered last season, Tagovailoa was still listed as the team’s starter heading into Week 2. However, he has now missed practices in back-to-back days, while Penix Jr. has been a full participant.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski has not yet announced who will start for Atlanta or whether Tagovailoa has been ruled out, but after missing consecutive practices it seems unlikely the former Dolphins quarterback will get the start.

Even though Tagovailoa was named Atlanta’s starter, that was due to the fact that Michael Penix Jr. did not believe he was ready to return to the field after his injury.

Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins appear to be dealing with their own quarterback injury as Malik Willis was listed on the team’s injury report with a toe injury. While he was a full participant, that may limit his dual-threat ability in Week 2.

Willis, who replaced Tagovailoa as the team’s starting quarterback in 2026, had an up-and-down first performance

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly listed that “Malik Willis’ game needs to stabilize” as one of his ten observations from Sunday’s loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelly added: “Willis had moments during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders where a novice evaluator could see why the Dolphins believe he has the tools to become a franchise quarterback. His athleticism and arm talent is top-shelf. But Willis’ play in the second half seemed desperate, as if Willis was looking to close the 14-point scoring game on every throw. Taking a check down isn’t always a bad thing, especially if it keeps drives alive. Willis took ownership for many of the five sacks he took on Sunday.”