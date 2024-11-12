Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hit Hard for Scary Decision Against Rams

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to play with a level of reckless abandon that made several fans nervous during the team’s “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

During the second quarter of Miami’s road victory over the Los Angeles on November 11, Tagovailoa tossed an interception to Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom inside of Dolphins territory. With little concern for his personal safety, but the utmost concern for his team’s 10-0 lead at the time, Tagovailoa pursued Rozeboom in what proved a successful attempt to make a tackle and save a potentially game-changing return.

While there is plenty to respect about Tagovailoa’s effort from a football perspective, Miami fans reacted with shock and incredulity at the QB’s decision considering his concussion history, which includes a head injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills that kept him sidelined for five weeks and a total of four games.

“Tua throws a pick, lowers the helmet, and catches a knee to the side of the head,” one X account wrote Monday. “Hope he’s okay.”

Another fan questioned not only Tagovailoa’s decision making, but his tackling form.

“Why is Tua sticking his head in to make a tackle after an interception?” the person wrote on X.

That was a common theme among those who questioned the QB on social media.

“Tua with the ill-advised interception to [Rozeboom], but even more ill-advised decision to tackle the ball carrier, head-first,” a third fan commented. “Unbelievable.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Admitted His Tackling Form Was Problematic After INT Against Rams

Reporters questioned Tagovailoa about his condition and decision making following the game.

“I feel good, everything is good,” the quarterback said. “I wasn’t planning on using my head to go hit him. … Pretty bad tackling form, pretty terrible.”

Luckily for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, he was fine following the play and was able to continue on in the game.

Miami ended up pulling out a crucial win on the road against the Rams by a score of 23-15, which moved the Dolphins to 3-6 on the year and kept their playoff hopes at least viable heading into Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders next week.

Dolphins Still Alive in AFC Playoff Hunt After Win Over Rams

Oddly enough, the victory also secured sole possession of second place in the AFC East Division for the Dolphins, who remain four and a half games behind the Bills.

The chances of Miami coming back and winning the division are slim, though the team’s wildcard hopes remain afloat with a healthy Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins fell to the Arizona Cardinals by one point and the Bills by three points in their last two games, respectively, and have been competitive since Tagovailoa returned from the concussion he suffered against Buffalo in Week 2 — the third such confirmed injury of his five-year NFL career.

He finished Monday night 20-of-28 passing for 207 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.