Tua Speaks about Health After Miami Dolphins’ Mandatory Minicamp

With all of the talk about the potential impact of losing players like cornerback Jalen Ramsey and – possibly – tight end Jonnu Smith, the Miami Dolphins‘ season really hinges on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Yes, he needs to play well, but first and foremost he needs to stay on the field.

Tagovailoa’s injuries (specifically the concussions) have been well documented. He knows he needs to stay healthy for the Dolphins to have a chance at a playoff run in 2025. The Dolphins began mandatory minicamps Tuesday and Tagovailoa spoke to reporters after practice.

“Well, I think that’s why you have practice, and it starts in practice,” Tagovailoa said after today’s practice. “I gotta sort of shift my mindset of this isn’t just practice where guys can’t hit me. You gotta take it into a sense where if this guy’s here, get the ball out. And if I’m scrambling and this guy’s getting close, not to just hold on to it knowing they can hit me if it was real football. Just throw it away or run and then just stop to signify to slide, if you will. But I think it’s the transition and focus of bringing that game-like feel into practice.”

Tua is working to be more cautious on the field

Tagovailoa missed six starts in 2024. In a Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, he suffered the third concussion of his professional career and was placed on injured reserve. Later in the season, his hip got banged up and that cost him a couple of more games. Although he did say in February that his hip felt “a little better.”

“Doing everything I can to stay available for the guys,” he said today. “Like I said before, in the past, nothing changes with that. It’s knowing when is the time to give up on a play. And I would say the longevity for me to be on the field with my guys is more important than whatever that one play is. You have more quarters than there would be within just that one play that I’m trying to show the guys that I’m competitive and whatnot. And I know they know that, but it’s just a nature thing. It just comes natural to me to compete in that sense. And that’s just the thing I fight with every time.”

Some think Tua should hang them up

With all of the concussions that Tagovailoa has suffered, it has caused speculation amongst many that he should just call it a career. Concussions are too serious of an injury to take lightly. Not that he’s taking them lightly, but sometimes an athlete’s mentality can lead them down a scary road.

“I’ll be honest, I’d tell him to retire. It’s not worth it,” said Antonio Pierce, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders back in September. “I just think at some point, he’s going to live longer than he’s going to play football. Take care of your family.”

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe said something similar after Tagovailoa’s latest concussion.

“Really hope Tua is ok, but he’s gotta seriously think about shutting it [down],” Sharpe said. “His concussions are getting worse and worse and he’s a young man with his entire life ahead of him.”

Anything can happen on an NFL football field and everyone is at risk every time they are out there. The stakes are high for Tagovailoa, not just for his team’s success, but for his long-term health.