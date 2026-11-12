Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Put on Notice After NFL Trade Deadline

The Miami Dolphins were not active during the NFL trade deadline. Miami had few pieces to move after the team’s drastic roster makeover this offseason.

After the 2025 season ended, the Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Additionally, they released Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Alec Ingold and Jason Sanders.

Unfortunately, many of those players have struggled with their new teams. Among those players having a difficult first season with their new team is former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has seen limited playing time with the Atlanta Falcons this season.

After the trade deadline, the former Pro Bowl quarterback received some bad news.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Named a Cut Candidate

USA Today’s Cory Woodroof named former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as a potential veteran cut after the NFL trade deadline.

Woodroof wrote: “The Atlanta Falcons have a suitable backup for Michael Penix Jr. in Andy Dalton. Tagovailoa is very unlikely to return to Atlanta in 2027, too. If a quarterback job opens up somewhere in the second half of the season, it wouldn’t be a shock for the Falcons to cut Tagovailoa loose and allow him to get playing time elsewhere.”

Prior to the trade deadline, Tagovailoa had been identified as a potential trade candidate by FanSided’s Mike Phillips. At the time, Phillips wrote: “The Falcons made a significant investment in Tagovailoa to be their backup quarterback in the offseason but haven’t really had a chance to use him. Tagovailoa’s own injury knocked him out for the first two games of the season and by the time he was ready to go Atlanta had gotten starter Michael Penix back, leaving him as a very expensive luxury item for Kevin Stefanski’s team.”

Ultimately, Tagovailoa remained with the Atlanta Falcons, but the former quarterback may want an opportunity elsewhere.

Atlanta Falcons’ Quarterbacks

Despite Tagovailoa projecting as a high-quality backup quarterback due to his starting experience with the Dolphins, he struggled in his limited playing time with the Falcons. Tagovailoa entered during an overtime game against the Baltimore Ravens, where he threw a game-ending interception on his third passing attempt of the season.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s starting quarterback Michael Penix has struggled after a strong start to the season. Penix has thrown five interceptions and thrown only one touchdown over the last two games. If his struggles continue, the Falcons may want a change at the position; however, they may be tempted to play the veteran Andy Dalton over Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was originally named the team’s starting quarterback prior to the regular-season. Miami’s former quarterback then suffered an oblique injury which forced him to miss the first few games of the season, and he was listed as the backup to Penix once he returned.