Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Sam Darnold-Like Message

Former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will be looking to show that he’s still a starter ahead of his first season with the Atlanta Falcons. This offseason, Miami’s new regime, led by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, chose to cut ties with Tagovailoa.

With his time with the Dolphins over, Tagovailoa will aim to follow the steps of Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold, who was cast off but found his footing serving as a backup in the San Francisco 49ers, then showed promise with the Minnesota Vikings, leading to a Seahawks move and a Super Bowl title.

Tagovailoa will be in a QB battle with former first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., and Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes the ex-Dolphins starter could mirror the Darnold arc, given that he’s proven to have success in the league.

“The still-only-28-year-old 2020 No. 5 overall pick ranks sixth in EPA per dropback over the past three seasons,” Gagnon wrote in a May 22 article. “He was the league’s highest-rated qualified passer in 2022, and he led the NFL in passing yardage in 2023 and completion percentage in 2024.

“His 2025 campaign was ugly, but that was with extremely limited support as everything blew up for the Dolphins. Now, he joins a more stable and intriguing offense coached by Kevin Stefanski, and he’ll have no shortage of weapons and support with talented young starters at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, as well as a strong offensive line.”

Tua Tagovailoa Outlook Ahead of Falcons QB Battle

Moreover, Gagnon gave a quick outlook on Tagovailoa’s prospects of winning the Falcons’ starting job.

“There’s a chance he doesn’t even earn the starting job in an offseason battle with Michael Penix Jr., but Penix has even more to prove in terms of both performance and durability,” Gagnon added in his article.

“And let’s not lose sight of the fact that Tagovailoa has proved to be a highly efficient quarterback at many points in his career.”

Last season, Tagovailoa had 440 dropbacks, leading to a 62.1 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while also recording 18 big-time throws and 25 turnover-worthy plays.

Former Dolphins OC on Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

As Tagovailoa prepares for a fresh start, former Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith (2022-25) shared his thoughts on whether the ex-Miami QB can find success in Atlanta as part of the player’s fresh start.

“If he keeps staying true to himself and maintains who he is, along with that conviction and belief in himself and how he needs to play to be at his best, he can be as good as he wants to be because he’s shown he can do it,” Smith told Terron Armstead on the May 21 edition of “The Set.”

“He can reach the ceiling of ability in this league and play at an extremely high level. It’s about what you learn through the journey and your time there because when you experience the highs and lows, if you learn from it, it makes you stronger. You’re only going to be better from that time.”