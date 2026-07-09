Tua Tagovailoa Gets Strong Statement From Dolphins’ Patrick Paul

The new Miami Dolphins regime made the decision this offseason to cut ties with Tua Tagovailoa. Moreover, the decision made by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will cost the Dolphins an NFL-record $99.2 million in dead money against the salary cap.

Moreover, Tagovailoa’s release will be designated post-June 1, allowing Miami to split the dead money over two years, per ESPN. After being cut, Tagovailoa signed with the Atlanta Falcons to have a fresh start while competing for the starting job.

Despite his departure from the Dolphins, there’s no ill will from his former teammates. On the July 9 edition of “The Set with Terron Armstead,” Dolphins’ Patrick Paul hopes that his former teammate has a bounce-back season in Atlanta.

“That’s my dog,“ Paul said when talking about Tagovailoa. “As a person, I love him. For life, that’s my dog. I know the season didn’t go how he wanted, and truthfully, you have to understand from his point of view, it just didn’t go how he wanted.

“I think going into Atlanta now, he’s got a new situation and a new environment; I know he’s going to go in there, and he’s definitely going to win that [starting QB job].”

Last season with Miami, Tagovailoa had 440 dropbacks, leading to a 62.1 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while also recording 18 big-time throws and 25 turnover-worthy plays.

Patrick Paul Sees Bounce Back Season for Tua Tagovailoa

In Atlanta, the former Dolphins QB will need to edge Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job, and Paul again echoed that Tagovailoa will be the Falcons’ starting signal-caller once Week 1 rolls around.

“He’s a great player, so definitely rooting for him,“ Paul added. “I know he’s going to bounce back from what happened last year, and he’s going to do his thing over there; I’m waiting to see it. I’m waiting to see his bounce back, for sure. That’s all it is. It’s just a bounce back.”

Meanwhile, Terron Armstead also shared that Tagovailoa could be the guy who can take advantage of the weapons that the Falcons have.

“For sure,“ Armstead said. “I think Tua has a lot that he wants to prove by getting back to form. They’ve got a lot of weapons in Atlanta, so if he’s able to win that starting job, watch out. It’ll be explosive.“

Ex-Dolphins OC on Tua Tagovailoa Having Success in Atlanta

This offseason, Paul isn’t the only one to say they expect a bounce-back season from the former Dolphins standout. Former Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith (2022-25) shared his thoughts on whether the ex-Miami QB can find success in Atlanta.

“If he keeps staying true to himself and maintains who he is, along with that conviction and belief in himself and how he needs to play to be at his best, he can be as good as he wants to be because he’s shown he can do it,“ Smith said on the May 21 edition of “The Set with Terron Armstead.”

“He can reach the ceiling of ability in this league and play at an extremely high level. It’s about what you learn through the journey and your time there because when you experience the highs and lows, if you learn from it, it makes you stronger. You’re only going to be better from that time.”