Dolphins Trade Wideout Back to Rams After Offseason Acquisition

The Miami Dolphins‘ offensive play this offseason has been patchy at best, with many fans and beat reporters criticizing the team’s offensive output both during their first two preseason games; which have seen them put up a total of 10 points; and during practice.

Some of that is due to the team’s work-in-progress receiving corps, which has matched up three WR3s, Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell – with three mid-round rookies, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr..

Even now, of the six it is not clear with whom the targets will land or how they will split time on the field. But one player who will not be seeing time on the Dolphins is the offseason free agent acquisition Atwell, who was traded back to his former team, the Los Angles Rams, on Thursday.

Tutu Atwell Traded Back to the LA Rams After Prior Departure

Despite having originally been listed as a starter ahead of training camp, there were reportedly concerns amongst media members, such as the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, that Atwell was unlikely to make the final roster

Dolphins were able to trade Tutu Atwell, who seemed unlikely to make the 53-man roster https://t.co/x2cIbFHivy — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 27, 2026

As a result, more responsibility and pressure will be hoisted onto the shoulders of the Dolphins’ two rookie third rounders, Caleb Douglas – who leapfrogged Atwell to assume his starting position on the team’s depth chart prior to the trade, and Chris Bell – who many believed to be a candidate to go in the late first/early second round based on talent alone, but fell to the 94th overall pick due to an ACL injury.

Could More Veteran Dolphins Wideouts Leave the Team? Indeed, there is even some speculation that Atwell may not be the last Dolphins starter in the receiving corps to not be on the team come final cuts this Sunday. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald suggests that whilst it remains likely that former Cowboys WR; who incidentally now has the most career receiving yards of any wideout on the roster; secures a spot on the 53-man, it is far from a certainty. Tolbert would seem likely to stick at WR, but there's competition and we will see. Douglas, Coleman, Bell, Malik W. assuredly are on the team. https://t.co/MFIhKRpaBC — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 27, 2026 “Tolbert would seem likely to stick at WR, but there’s competition and we will see. Douglas, Coleman, Bell, Malik W. assuredly are on the team.” Jackson posted