Tyreek Hill Breaks Silence on Fake 49ers WR Daejon Love

Daejon Love is one of the most bizarre stories in recent NFL memory.

He’s a guy who apparently scammed women out of more than $1 million by posing as a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers despite very much not being who he said he was. As part of his ruse, he claimed to know Miami Dolphins standout Tyreek Hill, who is now a free agent.

Hill has chimed in on this, and he’s done so in a way that might surprise most people.

While this whole story gives reason to question what words are true and what aren’t, Hill has said on social media that he actually knows Love.

Tyreek Hill’s Quote on Daejon Love

Hill posted a video on his social media channels to clear the air.

“People want to know if I know Daejon Love,” Hill said. “To be honest, that’s my boy. We used to train together… he really was nasty though.”

Ironically, Hill took up a similar video posture, with his face close to the screen, as Love did in many of the videos going viral online. Is that a hint that Hill is just playing along? Or did he actually know Love?

It’s hard to know what to believe in this situation, but if Hill really did know Love, it’s a notable plot twist in this story.

The widespread assumption is that Love’s scams revolved pretty much entirely around lies. It’d be a bit odd if most of it was a lie but if he somehow did indeed train with a guy like Hill, who was a superstar for the Kansas City Chiefs and remained a solid player for the Dolphins.

What Is Tyreek Hill Up To?

Of course, the fact that Hill was posting this video at the start of September emphasizes a key point: He’s not going to be playing for anyone when Week 1 rolls around soon.

Hill suffered a gruesome injury during the 2025 season, and the Dolphins let him go this offseason. Hill remains a free agent.

There were rumors that he might return to the Chiefs, but the apparent reality here is that Hill might not be healthy yet. If he was, he probably would’ve joined a team by some point in the preseason to try and ramp up for the season ahead.

Instead, he’s posting videos on social media to comment on Love’s bizarre scamming scheme.

Hill may have shared his thoughts on the matter anyway, but it could’ve been in a media scrum as he prepared for the season.

Instead, he’s mostly out of sight and out of mind. The Dolphins are moving forward with maybe the least-experienced wide receiver room in the NFL, and Hill’s health remains a public mystery. Teams may know how he’s doing, but it’s not public knowledge.

All that outsiders can do is read the tea leaves, and everything about Hill right now suggests a player who isn’t that close to getting back on an NFL field.