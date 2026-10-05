Tyreek Hill Agent Drops Major Update on NFL Return Amid Chiefs Interest

The 2026 NFL season has reached the point where teams are beginning to reassess their rosters after the opening four weeks. Kansas City is among the teams facing questions at wide receiver after injuries affected its depth during Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, meanwhile, remains a free agent as he continues his recovery from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season. The veteran receiver has been linked with several potential landing spots as he works toward a return.

Kansas City remains one of the teams linked to the former Dolphins star because of his history with the franchise and the team’s current need at wide receiver. The Chiefs also entered their bye week with a 4-0 record.

Tyreek Hill’s Agent Begins Negotiations With Multiple Teams

Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he plans to begin negotiating with multiple teams regarding a new deal for the veteran wide receiver.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams involved. The two sides have maintained contact as Hill continues his recovery.

“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” Rosenhaus said.

The update comes after Hill remained unsigned through the first four weeks of the season. Rosenhaus now expects discussions with multiple teams to begin, giving Hill a potential path back to the NFL in the near future.

Hill has been working his way back from the serious knee injury he sustained during the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins. The injury ended his season after four games and included damage to multiple ligaments, including his ACL.

Hill had been targeting a potential November return. His recovery remains an important factor as teams evaluate whether he can contribute this season.

The 32-year-old receiver spent the first six seasons of his career with Kansas City before joining Miami in 2022. He won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs and established himself as one of the NFL’s most productive receivers during his time with the franchise.

Chiefs Remain Possible Landing Spot for Tyreek Hill

Kansas City has additional reason to consider Hill after losing two receivers to injuries during Sunday’s 30-27 win over the Raiders.

Rashee Rice left the game with a hamstring injury, while Tyquan Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle. The injuries have created more uncertainty at a position where the Chiefs had already shown interest in Hill before Sunday.

The Chiefs entered their bye week with a 4-0 record. Their interest in Hill could now become more significant as they assess their receiving options.

Travis Kelce openly supported the possibility of bringing Hill back to Kansas City.

“That’s out of my hands, but I know I’d love to have ‘The Cheetah’ back in this building,” Kelce said to Michael Silver of “The Athletic” . “He’s a brother. He’s one of those people who, when he sets his mind to something, he usually delivers.”

Patrick Mahomes also addressed the possibility of a reunion.

“I have no idea [if that would happen], but it’d be pretty cool,” Mahomes said.

Hill also appeared to react to Thornton’s injury on social media, posting “Hm.” shortly after the incident.

Still, a return to Kansas City has not been confirmed. Hill’s agent is preparing to negotiate with multiple teams, meaning the Chiefs are only one potential destination.

For now, Hill’s recovery and the ongoing negotiations will determine where the veteran receiver could continue his NFL career.